Sources: Conley to Celtics, becomes 12th to reach 20 NBA seasons

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Free agent guard Mike Conley has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources told ESPN.

Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons.

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Conley, 38, just finished his 19th NBA season. He is one of only four players from the 2007 draft (Kevin Durant, Al Horford and Jeff Green) still active and is set to join a group of only 12 players to reach 20 NBA seasons.

Conley and his agents sifted through a handful of offers before informing Celtics brass of their decision Wednesday morning.

Conley's production has steadily dipped in recent years. He averaged a career-low 4.5 points in a career-low 18.4 minutes in 54 games for the Timberwolves this past season but remained a valued leader in the locker room and a trusted break-in-case-of-emergency option in the playoffs.

Minnesota actually traded Conley at the deadline to Chicago, shedding his full salary for tax purposes. The Bulls then repackaged him in a deal with Coby White to Charlotte. The Hornets cut him, freeing Conley up to re-sign with the Timberwolves for the remainder of the season.

Conley was initially out of the rotation to open the playoffs but emerged as a needed piece after the injuries to Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards. Conley started five games and even had a critical 12-point, 6-assist performance in a Game 1 road win in San Antonio.