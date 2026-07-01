Sources: Mitchell Robinson, Celtics agree to 3-year, $47.4M deal

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Free agent center Mitchell Robinson, fresh off winning an NBA title with the New York Knicks, has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN's Shams Charania.

Robinson was the longest-tenured Knick and one of only two rotation players originally drafted by New York (Miles McBride being the other) who were heavy contributors in their championship run. In his eight seasons with the Knicks, Robinson averaged 7.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in just under 24 minutes a game.

This past season, Robinson's 60 games were the most he has played since the 2022-23 season as he battled injuries throughout his career. He was instrumental for the Knicks as they won their first championship in 53 years, averaging 4.2 offensive rebounds per game -- second in the NBA.

In the playoffs, Robinson averaged 4.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes, making his way back from a broken right pinkie finger he suffered between the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals.

ESPN's Vincent Goodwill contributed to this story.