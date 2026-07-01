Lakers trade for Jazz C Walker Kessler, sign trio, sources say

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The Los Angeles Lakers started the process of remaking their roster in the wake of LeBron James' decision to leave with a blockbuster trade and a trio of free agency signings Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that the Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030.

Kessler, one of the NBA's premier shot blockers and rebounders, will sign a four-year, $130 million contract with the Lakers, sources said. The deal includes a player option for the fourth season and a full trade kicker, sources said.

Along with that, the Lakers have agreed to deals with Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton, sources told Charania.

Mamukelashvili is getting a four-year, $52 million deal, while Grimes will receive four years and $60 million and Sexton two years and $19 million, sources said.

ESPN reported last month that Luka Doncic had informed the Lakers of his desire to pair with an "A-list center," and Kessler checks that box.

The trade was made after sources told ESPN in June that Kessler turned down an offer from the Jazz for five years and roughly $140 million. The Lakers had made several inquiries to the Jazz over the past couple years to try to acquire Kessler, sources told ESPN's Dave McMenamin, and a deal did not materialize until now. Kessler and his representatives, aware of the Lakers' interest, had eyed Los Angeles as a future destination for quite some time, sources said.

Kessler towers over most of the league at 7-foot-2, and he has been one of the NBA's best offensive rebounders since he started his career in 2022-23. He averaged 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds -- including an NBA-leading 4.6 offensive rebounds -- to go along with 2.4 blocks per game in 2024-25, his last healthy season. Only Victor Wembanyama (3.5) has averaged more blocks per game than Kessler (2.4) since his NBA debut in 2022-23.

He missed all but five games last season after he had shoulder surgery in November. In the meantime, the Jazz, who also failed to come to terms on an extension with Kessler last summer, traded for big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and recently re-signed center Jusuf Nurkic, crowding their frontcourt.

Kessler should help the Lakers on the offensive glass after they ranked 29th in offensive rebounds per game last season.

Mamukelashvili is a 6-foot-9 sharpshooter who garnered Sixth Man of the Year votes after an impressive season in Toronto. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from 3 on 3.7 attempts per game off the bench for the Raptors. He spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs before landing in Toronto last summer and establishing himself as a full-time rotation player.

Mamukelashvili, 27, declined his $2.8 million option for next season to become a free agent.

Grimes, who has already played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers across his first five NBA seasons, having been traded three times, was a consistent weapon off the bench for Nick Nurse last season in Philadelphia, averaging 13.3 points across 75 games. The 26-year-old seemed to thrive in a sixth man role with the 76ers.

Sexton's new Lakers deal includes a player option, sources said. He averaged 15.4 points per game for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls last season.