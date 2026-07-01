Sources: De'Anthony Melton returns to Warriors on 2-year deal

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The Golden State Warriors are bringing back reserve guard De'Anthony Melton on a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option on the second season, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

This is the third consecutive offseason that the Warriors have targeted and ultimately signed Melton in unrestricted free agency. Earlier this week, Melton declined his $3.4 million player option and tested his market, but the Warriors always wanted him back at what they deemed a cost-controlled price and, giving Melton a slight raise, the sides agreed to terms on Wednesday.

This contract does not impact the Warriors' ongoing pursuit for unrestricted free agent wing LeBron James. They've strategically structured their offseason -- Draymond Green player option decline, Kristaps Porzingis' flexible extension -- to remain in that chase.

Melton was a 2018 second-round pick who emerged as a sturdy two-way backcourt option after the Phoenix Suns traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies before his second season, eventually earning a four-year, $34 million deal.

He finished that contract in Philadelphia, hampered by a tricky back injury during his lone season with the Sixers, which initially made him available to the Warriors on a one-year, $12.8 million prove-it deal before the 2024-25 season.

Melton's first stint with the Warriors lasted six games. He earned the starting shooting guard spot next to Steph Curry and appeared to be thriving, but tore his ACL in a home win over the Dallas Mavericks, which later led the Warriors to deal away his contract at the 2025 deadline.

Melton enjoyed his time with the Warriors enough to return last summer, signing a two-year deal with that second year player option, in part, because he preferred to rehab his ACL with their trusted training staff.

Melton eventually returned to the lineup in early December and had a healthy and productive finish to the season, averaging a career-high 12.3 points in 49 games, boosting his value and leading him to decline the player option, test the market and ultimately get a raise from the Warriors.

In the draft, the Warriors selected Michigan wing Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick, helping secure their frontcourt depth and allowing them to prioritize backcourt depth in free agency. That directed them back to Melton for a reunion.