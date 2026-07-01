Pacers, Kelly Oubre Jr. agree to two-year deal, sources say

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Free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year, nearly $17 million deal to sign with the Indiana Pacers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Oubre joins the Pacers after finding NBA stability with the 76ers, spending the past three seasons in Philadelphia after playing for four teams across the first eight years of his career.

He changed his game from being a score-first player to a credible 3-and-D option on the wing for the 76ers, becoming a mainstay in their starting lineup. Oubre averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season while shooting a career-best 36% from 3. He has averaged 13.3 points per game over the course of his 11-year NBA career.

The Pacers are looking to contend again after a season in which they went 19-63 following the torn Achilles of star guard Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana acquired center Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline, though it ultimately cost the Pacers a top-five pick in this year's draft.

Now the Pacers have picked up a productive wing after finalizing a deal with Oubre and his agent, Dave Spahn of CAA Sports.