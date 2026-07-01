Sources: Spurs land 2-year, $31M deal with Tobias Harris

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Harris, 33, is leaving the Detroit Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround over the past two seasons. Now the productive veteran known for shotmaking and floor spacing in the frontcourt joins a young Western Conference contender after the Spurs and agent Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management worked through a deal.

His second stint in Detroit saw him average 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as the Pistons went from one of the NBA's worst teams two years ago to winning 60 games last season and advancing in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Harris was one of the few Pistons veterans on one of the NBA's youngest teams. He signed a two-year, $52 million deal with Detroit in free agency in 2024 after six years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, the Spurs have reached a new three-year contract with forward Julian Champagnie and a one-year deal with forward Harrison Barnes.

ESPN's Vincent Goodwill contributed to this report.