NBA free agency 2026: Winners, losers, big questions for teams

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The NBA will look very different next season thanks to a whirlwind summer of player movement: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant have all been traded, while free agents Walker Kessler, Mitchell Robinson, Norman Powell, Marcus Smart and Tobias Harris have all found new homes.

Meanwhile, LeBron James continues to weigh his options after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week that he would depart in free agency.

With so much action to digest already, let's sort through the early winners and losers of a busy NBA offseason:

Jump to a team:

Blazers | Celtics | Clippers

Heat | Hornets | Jazz

Knicks | Lakers | Pistons | Raptors

The Eastern Conference arms race escalates by the day, but Miami can still claim to have landed the top prize: Antetokounmpo. The Heat parted with Tyler Herro, three first-round picks and additional players and draft assets to land the two-time MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks, but they should be glad they did after watching the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers make splashy trades of their own.

While Toronto landed Leonard and Philadelphia snagged Brown in hopes of climbing in the standings, Antetokounmpo should be the most productive of the three stars next season. He also looks like the best investment when it comes time to hand out lucrative contract extensions.

Antetokounmpo is three years younger than Leonard and has appeared in 75% of his team's games over the past five seasons, easily surpassing Leonard's 54% availability rate during the same period. What's more, Antetokounmpo has averaged more points, rebounds and assists than Brown collectively over the past five seasons, and he has handily outperformed the 76ers' new star in major advanced metrics such as player efficiency rating and win shares during their prime years.

Perhaps Antetokounmpo's nagging injuries last season made it easy to forget just what a dominant force and driver of wins he has been over the past decade. Yes, the Heat have some work to do after losing Powell to the Chicago Bulls in free agency, but a strong bounce-back campaign from Antetokounmpo should be enough to dramatically improve their fortunes.

The Celtics unsuccessfully offered Brown for Antetokounmpo in trade talks with the Bucks, then wound up settling for the 76ers' package of George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. Rather than swapping one Finals MVP for another, Boston exchanged the 29-year-old Brown for the 36-year-old George, who missed more games than he played during his two years in Philadelphia and served a 25-game suspension last season for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.

Although George remains an efficient outside shooter, the Celtics entered the offseason hoping to diversify their perimeter-heavy offense and improve their ability to put pressure on the rim. This trade represents a step in the wrong direction: Only 12% of George's field goal attempts last season came from within 3 feet of the hoop, while nearly half of his shots came from beyond the arc.

The Celtics did manage to fortify their front line by poaching Robinson, a defensive-minded center, from the New York Knicks. Still, it's hard to fathom that Brown's fruitful partnership with Jayson Tatum ended with such a whimper. Boston's trade appears to be a proactive move to get ahead of paying for Brown's next contract extension, but the modest return package amounts to a step back in the 2027 title hunt and certainly doesn't qualify as a draft pick bonanza.

Speaking of draft pick bonanzas, the Jazz deserve a hearty round of congratulations for bilking two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps from the Lakers in exchange for Kessler.

Kessler took home a four-year, $130 million contract with the Lakers as part of the sign-and-trade agreement, even though he missed all but five games last season due to injury. The 24-year-old center seemed like he would be a mainstay in Utah, but the Jazz wisely sold high on his potential after trading for Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline and re-signing Jusuf Nurkic as a veteran stopgap on a two-year, $22 million contract. Centers were hard to come by this summer, and Utah brilliantly exploited its position in a seller's market.

With Jackson and forward Lauri Markkanen already on the books for huge money next season, turning Kessler into a pile of draft picks made sense for Utah's long-term planning. The Jazz have assembled an intriguing young core of Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey and Keyonte George, and they will receive their first unprotected pick from Los Angeles in 2031, when Lakers star Luka Doncic is 32 years old.

If Doncic continues to battle nagging health concerns or if he departs Los Angeles because the Lakers can't build a contender around him, Utah is poised to reap major rewards. In the meantime, the rising Jazz will enjoy first-round swap rights with the Lakers in 2028 and 2030. One or both of those swaps could be in play if Los Angeles stumbles in the aftermath of LeBron James' departure.

Lakers executive Rob Pelinka was facing significant pressure from all sides this summer: He's answering to a new ownership group, Doncic coveted an upgrade at center and James' departure after eight seasons marked the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

Alas, Pelinka responded by going all in on Kessler with a draft pick package befitting an established All-Star or future franchise player. Neither of those labels applies to Kessler, who is a solid starter and a strong fit for the Lakers' thin frontcourt. Prying a coveted player away from another team in restricted free agency can be a dangerous game, and the Lakers gave up significant control of their future without meaningfully improving their 2027 title outlook.

In addition to James, the Lakers lost Smart, Luke Kennard and Jaxson Hayes in the opening days of free agency. Rui Hachimura is also rumored to be departing. Pelinka re-signed Austin Reaves and added Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton, but the Lakers will enter next season with little roster cohesion and major questions at both forward positions. Even if the Lakers get an MVP campaign from Doncic, they likely don't have the talent, depth and experience to keep pace with the Western Conference's top contenders.

The Hornets made a tough, calculated bet against Ball, an electric point guard who spent his first six seasons in Charlotte. After winning 44 games and reaching the play-in tournament, the easy route would have been to keep Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel while making minor moves around the edges. Instead, the Hornets sent Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round swaps and three second-round picks. Charlotte made out like bandits compared to the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies, who traded Trae Young and Morant, respectively, without receiving a single draft pick or swap in return.

Ball, 24, will likely get the chance to make his playoff debut in Minnesota and prove to Charlotte that he can mature into a reliable star. The Hornets will struggle to replace his playmaking in the short term, but the talented and versatile duo of Miller and Knueppel should be easy to build around. Don't be surprised if the Hornets' patience and restraint is rewarded.

play 1:55 Windy details why the Timberwolves traded for LaMelo Ball

The rebuilding Grizzlies finally found a taker for Morant, whose trade value plummet due to his off-court controversies, spotty health and philosophical differences with Memphis coach Tuomas Iisalo. To land the 26-year-old Morant, Portland only had to send forwards Jerami Grant and Kris Murray back to Memphis.

Still, it's not quite accurate to paint this as a "buy low" play for the Blazers. Morant will earn $42.2 million next season and $44.9 million in 2027-28 despite averaging only 47 games played during his seven-year career. Last season, he posted career lows in player efficiency rating and true shooting percentage while making only 20 appearances.

Taking a flier on Morant might have made sense if Portland was rebuilding or if it had a major positional need. But the Blazers reached the playoffs last season and have three other point guards -- Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson -- who all need real minutes. What's more, Deni Avdija, their lone All-Star last season, is a physical wing who thrives with the ball in his hands, too.

The Blazers will have the luxury of carefully managing the minutes of Lillard, who is returning from an Achilles injury, and Morant, who suffered an elbow injury last season. However, both guards are defensive liabilities due to their lack of size, and Morant's poor jump shooting makes it difficult to deploy him in an off-ball role. Unless Portland can find a roster-balancing trade to replenish its forward depth, the Morant trade might very well create more questions than it answers.

The Raptors rekindled fond memories of their 2019 championship season by reacquiring Leonard, the two-time Finals MVP. However, the Leonard trade amounted to more than just a nostalgia play for Toronto, which was able to significantly improve its outlook despite a salary cap sheet loaded with generous contracts.

Leonard will step in as a big upgrade over Brandon Ingram, a two-time All-Star forward who struggled mightily in his first postseason with the Raptors. Ingram signed a three-year, $120 million contract in February 2025, a large outlay that threatened to put a hard ceiling on the Raptors given his questionable fit with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. After enjoying a 16-win improvement last season fueled by a breakthrough season from Barnes, the Raptors can start dreaming about taking the next step with Leonard.

Don't worry, the championship celebrations can continue in New York. The Knicks are in position to bring back their entire starting five and have retained backup guards Landry Shamet (four years, $24 million) and Jose Alvarado (three years, $14 million).

Still, the Knicks lost reserve big men Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti to Atlantic Division rivals in free agency. After Robinson landed a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the Celtics and Hukporti signed a one-year deal with the 76ers, Knicks coach Mike Brown will be left searching for answers behind starting center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Robinson's defection could loom especially large given his elite rebounding ability and the Knicks' limited avenues to add talent. Remember, defending champions face an extraordinarily thin margin for error in the NBA's parity era: The Oklahoma City Thunder were unable to defend their 2025 title despite bringing back the top 12 members of their rotation.

Let's side aside the NBA's ongoing investigation into allegations that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by facilitating illegal payments to Leonard. Even if everything was on the up-and-up, it was still time for the Clippers to part ways with their franchise forward after seven largely disappointing seasons.

Leonard remained an efficient and productive player into his mid-30s, but the Clippers exhausted every option trying to build a contender around him and still came up short. Paul George, James Harden, Chris Paul and Ivica Zubac all came and went, yet the Clippers were unable to win a playoff series during the past five seasons. The oft-injured Leonard never had enough left in the tank by season's end to pull them over the top.

While the Clippers could be headed for a multiyear rebuilding process, they've pivoted quickly by becoming a dramatically younger team and replenishing their stockpile of future draft picks. Ingram, Darius Garland and 2026 lottery pick Keaton Wagler won't be making real noise in the playoffs anytime soon, but the long-awaited post-Leonard era is off to a promising start.

There's still time for Detroit to build on its stunning 60-win season, which fizzled out in the second round. Unfortunately, the early returns have left a lot to be desired: The Pistons traded defensive linchpin Isaiah Stewart to the Grizzlies and forward Tobias Harris, their second-highest scorer in the playoffs, departed for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency. Negotiations with restricted free agent center Jalen Duren are ongoing.

The Pistons did re-sign guard Kevin Huerter (three years, $27 million) and add John Collins (three years, $51 million) as a Harris replacement, but those moves are nothing to write home about. A nagging question lingers: When will Detroit finally add a proven secondary playmaker to make life easier for franchise guard Cade Cunningham?