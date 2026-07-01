Sources: Celtics sending Brown to 76ers for George, picks

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Jaylen Brown has a new home, as the Boston Celtics agreed to send the former NBA Finals MVP to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 76ers are sending Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, '31) and two second-round selections (2028, '30) to Boston to complete the deal, sources said.

Brown's future in Boston had been in question in recent weeks. The Celtics attempted to trade him and two unprotected first-round picks to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee instead agreed to a trade with Miami.

Finals Destination Jaylen Brown is the 5th player to be traded within 3 seasons of winning NBA Finals MVP: Players Finals Team New Team 2026 Jaylen Brown Celtics 76ers 2019 Kevin Durant Warriors Nets 2004 Shaquille O'Neal Lakers Heat 1980 Dennis Johnson Sonics Suns 1979 Jo Jo White Celtics Warriors -- ESPN Research

Boston had spent recent days looking elsewhere for a trade partner, with sources telling Charania that the team was "full-blown shopping" Brown around the league by Wednesday. Sources also told Charania that Brown never requested a trade out of Boston.