Sources: Celtics sending Brown to 76ers for George, picks

Jaylen Brown has a new home, as the Boston Celtics agreed to send the former NBA Finals MVP to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 76ers are sending Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, '31) and two second-round selections (2028, '30) to Boston to complete the deal, sources said.
Brown's future in Boston had been in question in recent weeks. The Celtics attempted to trade him and two unprotected first-round picks to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee instead agreed to a trade with Miami.
Boston had spent recent days looking elsewhere for a trade partner, with sources telling Charania that the team was "full-blown shopping" Brown around the league by Wednesday. Sources also told Charania that Brown never requested a trade out of Boston.
The draft picks going to Boston in the deal include the following details, sources told Charania:
• The 2028 first-round pick could convert from a first to a swap that is more favorable to Boston
• The 2031 selection is an unprotected Philadelphia first
• The 2028 second-round pick is the most favorable of the Warriors, Thunder and Bucks
• The 2030 second-rounder is the most favorable of the Wizards, Trail Blazers and Suns
Brown leaves Boston as a five-time All-Star as well as the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP in helping Boston win its 18th championship.
Brown, who will turn 30 in October, is coming off a career season. He finished sixth in MVP voting and was a second-team All-NBA selection while leading the Celtics to a 56-win season. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game -- all matching or exceeding his prior career-highs.
One of the top two-way forwards in the league, Brown has partnered with Jayson Tatum to form the backbone of a perennial contender in Boston for the past decade since being taken with the third pick out of Cal in the 2016 NBA draft. His 142 playoff games since entering the NBA are the most of any player in the league over that span.
He now joins Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and a Philly team that knocked Boston out of the playoffs in the opening round this past season.
News of the trade had a significant impact across sportsbooks.
The 76ers moved from 60-1 to 22-1 to win the NBA Finals, according to DraftKings. Philly also went from 20-1 to +900 to win the Eastern Conference, and from 22-1 to +600 to win the Atlantic. Boston, meanwhile, saw its NBA Finals odds move from +700 to 10-1, its odds to win the East go from +260 to +360, and its odds to win the Atlantic from +120 to +170.