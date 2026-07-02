One free throw rule, embedded ball tech test set for summer league

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The NBA's summer leagues will have a new look to them with two new features being tested.

The NBA will test the one free throw rule and a connected basketball with an embedded sensor at this month's summer leagues in Northern California, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The one free throw rule will award one free throw for any foul that would typically result in one, two or three free throws under standard NBA rules. That free throw attempt will be worth the same total number of points as the free throws it replaces. This will take place until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and throughout overtime when standard NBA free throw rules will apply.

The one free throw rule has been used by the NBA G League since 2019-20 to improve game flow.

The NBA also will test a connected basketball that contains an embedded sensor to detect contact with the ball. The league says the ball will provide data that will be collected to support future officiating applications, such as last-touch out-of-bounds calls. The sensor does not affect the weight, feel or playability of the ball.

Both features were discussed at a recent Competition Committee meeting. The first summer league, the California Classic, starts on Friday.