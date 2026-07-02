Sources: Anfernee Simons agrees to deal with revamped 76ers

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Free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option in the second season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Simons chose the 76ers over other suitors, believing his fit is perfect with the revamped 76ers roster, per sources. The 76ers agreed to acquire former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade Wednesday, sources told Charania.

The 76ers are sending Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, 2031) and two second-round selections (2028, 2030) to Boston to complete the deal, sources said.

After spending the first seven years of his career in Portland, Simons was traded to the Celtics as part of the Jrue Holiday deal and performed well as Boston's sixth man. He averaged 14.2 points while shooting 39.5% from 3 for the Celtics in 49 games before he was traded to Chicago for Nikola Vucevic.

Simons, 27, appeared in just six games for the Bulls before he aggravated a left wrist injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Simons -- who has averaged 18.8 points over the past five seasons and ranked sixth in 3s made off the bench last year -- gives the 76ers a major offensive boost after the team ranked in the bottom three in reserve scoring and 3-pointers made.

Simons is coming off a four-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. He has averaged at least 17 points per game four times in his career, most recently in 2024-25.

Simons' agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball informed the 76ers of Simons' decision Thursday afternoon, per sources.