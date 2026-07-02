Jaylen Brown 'excited and disappointed' after trade to 76ers

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Jaylen Brown, the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, says he is "excited and disappointed" after the Boston Celtics traded him to their Atlantic Division rival.

"I'm still processing how this all went down. I'm excited and disappointed at the same time," Brown said in a statement on social media Thursday. "I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge."

Brown was dealt to the Sixers in return for Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, 2031) and two second-round selections (2028, 2030) in a deal that can't be officially announced until Monday.

Brown's status in Boston had been in question for weeks, with the Celtics attempting to trade him to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ultimately traded to the Miami Heat.

"Saying goodbye isn't easy when you've invested your heart into something," Brown acknowledged.

"The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championship we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I'll carry on with me," he added.

Brown, 29, is coming off a career season in which he finished sixth in MVP voting and was a second-team All-NBA selection after averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The five-time All-Star was the 2024 Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals MVP while leading the Celtics to the 18th title in franchise history.

"I'm big on respect and actions speak louder than words. To the people of Boston, thank you," Brown said.

"I'm excited for what's ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia," he added. "Every city has its own identity, its own passion, and its own expectation. I respect that, and I'm looking forward to earning that respect the only way I know how -- through the work."