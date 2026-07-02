Ja Morant switches jersey number from 12 to 1 with Portland

Perk: Portland is Ja Morant's last shot to prove he belongs in NBA (1:33)

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Ja Morant will begin his new chapter in multiple ways after being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers; he will rock a new number, too.

The two-time NBA All-Star is changing his uniform number from No. 12 to 1, the Trail Blazers announced Thursday. Morant had worn No. 12 throughout his career, starting at Crestwood High School in South Carolina, college at Murray State and in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies. Portland acquired Morant from Memphis in a trade Monday.

The Trail Blazers shared the news on social media with a caption that read: "12 turns to 1."

Ten players in Portland franchise history have worn No. 1, with Blake Wesley the latest to do so last season. Anfernee Simons (2020 to 2025) and Evan Turner (2017 to 2019) also wore the number. Portland traded Simons to the Boston Celtics in June 2025.

No Trail Blazer has donned the No. 12 since former seven-time All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge did from 2007 to 2015. Aldridge ranks third in points scored and fifth in games played in franchise history. After Aldridge's retirement in 2021, his former teammate and current Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard called for the franchise to retire Aldridge's No. 12.

This past season, Morant played 20 games (the second fewest in his career) and scored 19.5 points per game, his lowest scoring average since the 2020-21 season. Now, he'll look to jump-start his career with the franchise and with a new jersey number.