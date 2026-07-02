Sources: Billy Donovan to become lead assistant for Spurs

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Billy Donovan has agreed to become the lead assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and head coach Mitch Johnson, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania and Pete Thamel on Thursday.

Donovan, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025, joins the Western Conference champions after 11 seasons as an NBA head coach with the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as two college basketball national titles with Florida in 2006 and '07.

Donovan, 61, stepped down in April as head coach of the Bulls after six seasons. The Bulls said at the time that they wanted the longtime coach to remain in Chicago but that they respected his choice.

Sources told ESPN at the time that Donovan planned to continue his coaching career and would be a viable target moving forward in the NBA landscape.

Donovan received interest from multiple organizations while under contract with the Bulls -- from the New York Knicks last offseason to the University of North Carolina during this past season -- but had maintained his desire to complete the commitment on his contract. He held an option in his contract for next season and elected to step down after extensive meetings with team ownership, sources told ESPN in April.

Donovan led the Bulls to a 226-256 record in his six seasons, and they missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season this year. Prior to Chicago, he spent five seasons in Oklahoma City, where he went 243-157 and made the playoffs every year.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this report.