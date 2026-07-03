Sources: Eason to return to Rockets on 5-year, $81.5M deal

Open Extended Reactions

Restricted free agent Tari Eason has agreed to a five-year, $81.5 million deal to return to the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

The deal is fully guaranteed.

The Rockets selected Eason in 2022 with the 17th pick in the draft, and the 25-year-old played a career-high 25 minutes per game last season, which included 60 games and 34 starts. He averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. One of Houston's top wing defenders, Eason has bounced back over the past two seasons after missing significant time during his second year in the NBA due to a lower left leg injury that raised questions about his durability.

That likely played a role in the failed negotiations between the sides going into last season. Houston made a significant offer during the negotiations, sources said, but Eason's side wanted more guaranteed money in the deal.

The sides couldn't reach an agreement on an extension before the deadline in October, making Eason a restricted free agent and giving Houston the right to match any offer made by another team in free agency.

Eason earned $5.7 million in 2025-26 in the final team option year of his rookie contract and played well for the Rockets in the playoffs, raising his scoring average to 12.8 points on 47.7% shooting.