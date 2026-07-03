Celtics picking up Queta's option, adding 4-year, $56M extension

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The Boston Celtics are picking up their team option on center Neemias Queta for next season and will sign the 7-footer to a fully guaranteed four-year, $56 million extension, his agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN's Shams Charania.

Queta, who turns 27 on July 13, had a breakout season for Boston, playing a vital role in the Celtics frontcourt while averaging 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting over 65% from the field and blocking 1.3 shots per game in the first full-time starting role of his career.

Queta manned the starting center role admirably for the Celtics after the departures of veteran big men Luke Kornet, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. He started 75 of the 76 games he appeared in last season, averaging just over 25 minutes per game. He finished fourth in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting and received a handful of All-Defense votes, as well.

Queta appeared in a total of 20 games for the Sacramento Kings over the first two seasons of his career, before signing a three-year deal with the Celtics that has now blossomed into his guaranteed deal.