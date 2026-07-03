Sources: Lakers trading Ayton to Wizards for Hardy, future picks

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for guard Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

L.A., which agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz for center Walker Kessler earlier this week, will search for a backup big man on the market. Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney are among those being considered, sources told Charania.

The two second-round picks will help replenish the Lakers' long-term draft assets after the team parted with two future first-round picks and two future pick swaps in the Kessler deal.

Washington will add Ayton to a big-man rotation featuring Alex Sarr, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, and Anthony Davis, a 10-time All-Star. Sarr had surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot last month, and Ayton's presence will provide insurance for Washington's front line while Sarr recovers.

Ayton joined L.A. after securing a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers last summer. He played 72 games, starting all of them, and averaged 12.5 points on 67.1% shooting and 8.0 rebounds. He had a major impact on the Lakers' first-round postseason victory over the Houston Rockets, averaging 11.8 points on 60.4% shooting, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in six games, but he was less effective in the second round when L.A. was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder (7.3 points on 45.2% shooting, 7.8 rebounds).

Washington could acquire Ayton into its $13.4 million Kelly Olynyk trade exception, which expires July 9, according to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks. If the Wizards do that, they will create a new $6 million exception.

Hardy, 23, a former teammate of Luka Doncic's in Dallas, averaged 12.6 points on 44.3% shooting (42% from 3), 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23 games after being traded to Washington last season. He has two years and $12 million remaining on his contract, with a team option for 2027-28.