Sources: Andre Drummond reaches 1-year, $3.9M deal with Knicks

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The Knicks found a replacement for backup center Mitchell Robinson in veteran Andre Drummond, who agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with New York on Friday, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The move comes on the heels of Robinson reaching a three-year deal with the Boston Celtics worth $47.4 million, an expected departure after Knicks chairman James Dolan said he wouldn't allow his team to go into the punitive luxury tax second apron.

Drummond profiles similarly to Robinson in some ways, particularly on the boards. As a member of the Detroit Pistons, he led the NBA in offensive rebounds per game for seven straight seasons, and four times he led the league in rebounding (in 2015-16 and from 2017 to 2020).

In recent years, Drummond has had stops in Los Angeles with the Lakers, Brooklyn, Chicago and two stints in Philadelphia, where he played the past two seasons backing up Joel Embiid. He averaged 6.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes in 103 games (48 starts) with the 76ers.

Drummond will now back up Karl-Anthony Towns, as Robinson did.

Robinson's offensive rebounding and defense were integral to the Knicks winning the NBA championship, and Drummond will be tasked to offer the same.

A two-time All-Star, Drummond has averaged 12.1 points and 11.9 rebounds over 14 seasons. His best season came in 2017-18, when he averaged 15 points, 16 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals.