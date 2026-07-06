NBA summer league 2026: How to watch, schedule, rosters, news

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NBA summer league is back in Las Vegas with action starting on Thursday.

There is plenty of anticipation thanks to a highly touted 2026 draft class. The Washington Wizards' No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa will face the Utah Jazz and No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN), while No. 4 selection Caleb Wilson will debut with the Chicago Bulls against No. 3 Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (8 p.m. ET, Prime Video).

The tournament will wrap up with the championship on Sunday, July 19 (9 p.m., ESPN). Before then, catch up on the latest roster updates and news as we get ready for the young squads to hit the floor.

MORE: Summer league schedule | 2026 NBA draft coverage recap

Where to watch summer league and how to find scores

All games are broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or Prime Video. Please see the daily schedule for game-by-game channels.

Box scores and stats from summer league games can be found here.

What are the summer league rosters for every NBA team?

Each team's official summer league roster is available here.

Latest summer league news and coverage