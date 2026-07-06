NBA summer league 2026: How to watch, schedule, rosters, news

NBA summer league is back in Las Vegas with action starting on Thursday.
There is plenty of anticipation thanks to a highly touted 2026 draft class. The Washington Wizards' No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa will face the Utah Jazz and No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN), while No. 4 selection Caleb Wilson will debut with the Chicago Bulls against No. 3 Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (8 p.m. ET, Prime Video).
The tournament will wrap up with the championship on Sunday, July 19 (9 p.m., ESPN). Before then, catch up on the latest roster updates and news as we get ready for the young squads to hit the floor.
MORE: Summer league schedule | 2026 NBA draft coverage recap
Where to watch summer league and how to find scores
All games are broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or Prime Video. Please see the daily schedule for game-by-game channels.
Box scores and stats from summer league games can be found here.
What are the summer league rosters for every NBA team?
Each team's official summer league roster is available here.
Latest summer league news and coverage
2026 NBA summer league schedule
Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas (All times Eastern)
July 9
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3:30 p.m., Prime Video)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks (4:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks (7 p.m., ESPN)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic (7:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards (9 p.m., ESPN)
Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers (11 p.m., ESPN)
July 10
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat (4 p.m., Prime Video)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers (4:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks (6 p.m., Prime Video)
Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m., Prime Video)
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors (9 p.m., ESPN)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m., Prime Video)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns (11 p.m., ESPNU)
July 11
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic (3:30 p.m., Prime Video)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets (4 p.m., ESPN)
Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5:30 p.m., Prime Video)
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., ESPN)
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets (8 p.m., ESPN)
Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors (9:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks (10 p.m., ESPN)
July 12
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3 p.m., ESPN2)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons (4 p.m., Prime Video)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics (5 p.m., ESPN2)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors (6 p.m., Prime Video)
Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m., ESPNU)
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards (8 p.m., Prime Video)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9 p.m., ESPN)
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz (10 p.m., Prime Video)
July 13
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks (4 p.m., Prime Video)
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers (4:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics (6 p.m., Prime Video)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., ESPN)
Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m., Prime Video)
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz (9 p.m., ESPN)
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10 p.m., Prime Video)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11 p.m., ESPN2)
July 14
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets (4 p.m., Prime Video)
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets (6 p.m., Prime Video)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors (7 p.m., ESPN)
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls (8 p.m., Prime Video)
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9 p.m., ESPN)
LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m., Prime Video)
July 15
Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4 p.m., ESPNU)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons (6 p.m., ESPNU)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets (7:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings (8 p.m., ESPN2)
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
July 16
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4 p.m., Prime Video)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets (4:30 p.m., ESPNU)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls (6 p.m., Prime Video)
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m., ESPN2)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks (8 p.m., Prime Video)
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat (9 p.m., ESPN2)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets (10 p.m., Prime Video)
July 17
Consolation bracket
TBD vs. TBD (6:30 p.m., Prime Video)
TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m., ESPN)
TBD vs. TBD (8:30 p.m., Prime Video)
TBD vs. TBD (9 p.m., ESPN)
TBD vs. TBD (10:30 p.m., Prime Video)
TBD vs. TBD (11 p.m., ESPN)
July 18
Consolation bracket
TBD vs. TBD (4:30 p.m., Prime Video)
TBD vs. TBD (5 p.m., ESPN)
TBD vs. TBD (7 p.m., Prime Video)
TBD vs. TBD (9 p.m., ESPN)
TBD vs. TBD (10:30 p.m., Prime Video)
Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD (6:30 p.m. Prime Video)
TBD vs. TBD (8:30 p.m. Prime Video)
July 19
Consolation
TBD vs. TBD (4:30 p.m., ESPN)
TBD vs. TBD (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Championship at 9 p.m. (ESPN)