Sources: Patrick Ewing joins Brian Keefe's Wizards staff as assistant

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Georgetown and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has agreed to become an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards and head coach Brian Keefe, sources told ESPN Saturday.

Ewing has been in an Ambassador role with the Knicks and now returns to the coaching sidelines in D.C.

The Wizards value Ewing's presence and legendary stature, being able to communicate with veteran stars Anthony Davis and Trae Young and their promising young nucleus led by No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa.

Ewing worked as an NBA assistant coach for the Wizards, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets and was the head coach at Georgetown, the team he led to the 1984 NCAA championship, and which he coached to an unexpected Big East tournament title at Madison Square Garden in 2021. But his time as coach of Georgetown came to an end in 2023 after the program went 13-50 in his final two seasons.

Taken by the Knicks with the No. 1 pick in the 1985 draft, Ewing went on to play 15 seasons in New York and is the franchise's career leader in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and games played. The Knicks made the playoffs in his final 13 seasons.

The Knicks retired Ewing's No. 33 jersey in 2003. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.