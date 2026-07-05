Mitchell Robinson: Playoff injury was reaction to family incident

Open Extended Reactions

New Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson addressed the hand injury that put his status for the start of the New York Knicks' NBA Finals appearance in doubt, saying he was hurt after reacting to a family member being in a car crash.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Robinson outlined a difficult season for him due to "personal issues, relationship problems, and internal struggles, which affected my performance on the basketball court." He said that culminated in hearing that his youngest brother had been in a car crash that included potentially severe or life-threatening injuries.

"Being 910 miles away, I felt helpless. In a moment of frustration, I banged my hand on my truck," Robinson wrote. "... Before judging someone, it is essential to understand their circumstances, which may not be publicly known. Life is unpredictable, and it is how we respond to challenges that truly matters."

Robinson didn't miss any games between the Knicks' sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals and the start of the NBA Finals, which New York won in five games over the San Antonio Spurs for its first championship since 1973.

He underwent surgery for a fractured fifth metacarpal bone in his right hand during the layoff between series. Robinson on Sunday described the injury as to the knuckle.

"After consulting with doctors, I was able to gain the confidence in myself to go in and get the job done and WE DID 2026 NBA CHAMPS," he wrote.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday that Robinson had agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Celtics. Deals can't be made official until Monday.

"I battled with so much throughout this season even made a huge sacrifice to not see my daughter as much this season because I needed to focus and lock in so she can have a better future than I did," Robinson said in concluding his post.