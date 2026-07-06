Sources: Warriors' Post signing offer sheet with Grizzlies

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Restricted free agent Quinten Post is signing a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Golden State Warriors have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to match or they will lose the third-year center.

George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports landed the offer sheet for Post with Memphis on Monday morning, per sources.

The Warriors drafted Post 52nd overall in 2024 and he broke into the rotation in the middle of his rookie season, providing needed floor-spacing at the center position. He made 73 3s at a nearly 41% clip in 42 games.

The accuracy dipped this past season. Post made only 33.6% of his 3s, but still got up 4.1 per game in only 17.3 minutes, generating the type of volume that is particularly valuable at the center spot. He also made a leap defensively, grading out well in analytics models and enticing the Grizzlies to try to poach him from the Warriors in free agency.

The Warriors gave Post a $2.6 million qualifying offer and remain fond of him, but the inflated price tag could make it difficult to match, as they navigate how to build the back end of their roster, continue a pursuit of unrestricted free agent LeBron James and keep financial wiggle room to eventually bring Draymond Green back, as intended.

Not including Green, the Warriors are $38.5 million below the second apron and are already hard-capped there because of their free agent agreement with veteran guard De'Anthony Melton.

Post was buried in the frontcourt rotation behind veterans Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, who the Warriors prioritized in free agency this month and re-signed on multiyear deals, further signaling the possibility that they are bracing to lose Post.

This is the first time a player has signed an offer sheet of $5 million or more per season since Matisse Thybulle in 2023 with the Dallas Mavericks. The Portland Trail Blazers would eventually match the four-year, $33.1 million contract.

If the Warriors elect not to match, it would be the first time since 2020 that a team lost a player to an offer sheet. Bogdan Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $72 million offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings elected not to match it.