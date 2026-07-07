2026 NBA offseason: Judging overreactions to trades, moves

Open Extended Reactions

Here's a golden rule for the NBA offseason: The bigger the trade, the bigger the overreaction.

With a thin crop of free agents and most teams operating with limited cap flexibility, this summer has been dominated by a series of blockbuster trades.

The July 4 holiday is barely in the rearview mirror, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, Paul George and Julius Randle have already been dealt. Those seven players have combined to make a whopping 37 All-Star appearances.

The takes have ranged from nuanced to white-hot.

So let's examine some of the most noteworthy deals so far -- and sort through the overreactions that emerged in their aftermath. Which are actually true and justified and which are mostly hot air?

Jump to an overreaction:

The reason behind the Brown trade

Celtics are no longer contenders

Lakers got fleeced in the Kessler deal

Hornets traded LaMelo too soon

Memphis should've gotten more for Ja

Jaylen Brown was traded because the Celtics owners are cheap

Boston's surprising decision to trade the 2024 Finals MVP to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and draft picks was met with an initial wave of confusion and then frustration -- both with "analytics people" and toward a Celtics' ownership group led by private equity investor Bill Chisholm.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

Skepticism toward ownership is healthy and generally justified.

Chisholm paid a then-record $6.1 billion for the Celtics in 2025, and, after the team's 2024 title and near-decade of competitiveness, the team's fans have every reason to expect his group to remain fully invested in chasing championships. It must be noted that Brown's departure was only the latest move in a multiyear dismantling of that 2024 title team: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet have all moved on since last summer.

But there's a difference between sheer cost-cutting and prudent planning in the NBA's "apron" era, which features significant salary cap penalties and restrictions on the league's highest-paying teams.

And so far, Boston's moves look sensible given the new constraints.

Parting with high-priced veterans and pivoting toward a younger supporting cast as Jayson Tatum rehabilitated from an Achilles injury last season didn't lead to a drop in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics finished second in the East in 2025-26, the same as the previous season.

Though top-end talent is still the major driver of winning in this new era, value has never been more important to the team-building process.

Boston's Payton Pritchard, Neemias Queta, Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman all proved to be cost effective difference-makers in 2025-26, a crucial development given that leading contenders such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have several key players on team-friendly rookie contracts.

This is the new path to competing for titles; Boston's 2024 championship model of paying through the nose for All-Star veterans is no longer a sustainable approach.

Even the New York Knicks, who won the 2026 championship with a starting lineup loaded with experienced players, were mandated by owner James Dolan to avoid the second apron this summer.

Brown ($57.1 million) and George ($54.1 million) are both on the books for huge money in 2026-27, so the true financial benefit of this trade from Boston's side is keeping Brown's next contract extension off its ledger.

Though any player in Brown's position would expect to be rewarded after 10 years of excellent service, the worst contracts in the modern NBA are the enormous extensions paid to second-tier stars.

Brown will turn 30 in October, and Boston probably would have found itself stuck without enough money left over to fill out a title-worthy rotation after it paid Tatum and Brown.

What's more, the Celtics would have had little ability to pivot if either Tatum or Brown suffered a serious injury or age-related decline.

Celtics fans should be frustrated that Brad Stevens was unable to negotiate a better return for Brown, who finished sixth in MVP voting last season and earned all-NBA second-team honors.

But the decision to trade him, though painful, makes sense as a long-term play.

It was better to trade Brown "too early" than to wait until it was too late.

The Celtics are no longer contenders without Jaylen Brown

Brown helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals in six of his 10 seasons in Boston, a remarkably consistent run of high-level play. After being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs and losing Brown, Boston has no chance of top-level competitiveness in 2026-2027.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

The Celtics' first-round loss to the 76ers was humbling and troubling.

There were problems galore: Boston's stars were outplayed by Philadelphia's stars; its interior defense was porous; and its streaky offense was overly dependent on 3-pointers.

Once the Knicks ran the 76ers off the court in the second round, the Celtics were left to conclude they needed a new winning formula.

While swapping Brown for George is a clear talent downgrade, the Celtics still have several reasons for optimism entering next season.

Most importantly, Tatum will be nearly 18 months removed from his Achilles injury. In each of the four seasons before his injury, he finished among the top six MVP vote-getters. If Tatum returns to that form, Boston's offense should look much better than it did in the playoffs.

The Celtics also addressed their biggest roster hole by poaching center Mitchell Robinson from the Knicks. Though Robinson is a limited offensive player and an atrocious free throw shooter, his high-volume rebounding and interior defense will be crucial to Boston's playoff hopes.

Finally, George is a big, experienced wing whose versatility and 3-point shooting make him a strong fit in almost any lineup configuration. Philadelphia was 22-15 (.595) with George in the lineup last season and just 23-22 (.511) without him.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has averaged 59.5 wins during his four-year tenure, and his reshaped roster still boasts enough talent, cohesion and depth to surpass 50 wins without Brown.

Should the Celtics be viewed as top contenders in 2026-27? No, but they shouldn't be written off, either.

The Jazz fleeced the Lakers in the Walker Kessler deal

The Lakers traded two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps in a sign-and-trade deal with the Jazz for Kessler. That price in assets, plus Kessler's four-year, $130 million contract, was widely criticized as an overpay by the Lakers. Los Angeles mortgaged its future with its desperate pursuit of a starting center.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

Extracting a coveted restricted free agent such as Kessler often requires a premium, but there's no excusing the extreme generosity of the Lakers' package after comparing it to the summer's other big trades:

Somehow, Utah's incoming draft assets look better than what the LA Clippers got for Leonard and what the Celtics received for Brown, and they didn't have to take back any burdensome contracts in the deal.

Remember, Kessler was limited to five games last season because of injury and has never played on a defense that ranked better than 23rd during his four-year career.

Though the 7-foot-2 center might prove to be the perfect defensive anchor to pair with Luka Doncic, making this trade required Los Angeles to sacrifice control of its next seven first-round picks.

And therein lies the true cost: The Lakers have a reputation for trying to land A-list superstars via trade or free agency, but the Kessler trade will make it much more difficult to do so as the Doncic era unfolds.

If the Doncic/Austin Reaves/Kessler trio isn't good enough to contend, how will the Lakers take the next step?

The Hornets ruined their own party by trading LaMelo Ball

Fresh off its best season in a decade, Charlotte traded Ball, one of the NBA's most exciting players, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, an unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks. The Hornets moved Ball before their young core even reached the playoffs. This was an own goal.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

Yes, the Hornets went 18-9 and had the NBA's second-best offense after the All-Star break, but the 24-year-old guard has been a frustrating, injury-prone player for long stretches of his professional career.

After he took a step back last season to accommodate Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, Charlotte was both fun and good for the first time in years.

But the Hornets took a sober look at their financial future: Ball is a one-time All-Star on a long max contract, and both Miller, who is eligible for a rookie extension this summer, and Knueppel look like franchise cornerstones.

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Even though Knueppel just completed his rookie season, Charlotte was eventually going to find it difficult to pay all three players.

The Hornets could have given the trio another season or two if the Timberwolves hadn't made such a strong offer, but their decision to proactively pull the plug makes sense financially and on the court.

Ball isn't a particularly efficient scorer or an imposing defender, and injuries have limited him to an average of 50.5 games played during his six-year career.

The Hornets were boxed in from both directions: Even if they were to have continued to rise up the Eastern Conference standings, they probably would have had to break up their core trio.

Rather than risk Ball's trade value diminishing like Trae Young's or Ja Morant's, the Hornets sold high and re-signed guard Coby White on a three-year, $74 million deal.

White was a strong trade deadline addition, and he should help keep the offense rolling in the short term.

Assuming Miller and Knueppel reach their full potential, Charlotte shouldn't regret moving on from Ball.

The Grizzlies gave away Ja Morant for nothing

After months of rumors, Memphis finally dealt Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for forwards Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. Morant, 26, was once the Grizzlies' franchise player and one of the NBA's brightest young stars before off-court controversies and repeated injury issues derailed his prime. Memphis should've been able to get more.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

The Morant trade looks very different depending on how far you zoom out.

When viewed strictly as a decision this summer, cutting ties with Morant was a no-brainer.

Memphis is poised to launch a new era with 2026 lottery pick Cameron Boozer, and it had already traded two of Morant's longtime running mates in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

Memphis freed itself of the friction between coach Tuomas Iisalo and Morant, and it escaped the cloud of disappointment that has followed Morant since his two suspensions for gun-related violations.

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There was no good reason for the Grizzlies to keep Morant on the books for $42.2 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28. But the Morant ordeal in Memphis did not end how anyone would have liked.

Not that long ago, Morant established himself as the city's favorite son by winning 2020 Rookie of the Year honors and leading the Grizzlies to a playoff series victory in his third season.

If Memphis had more effectively managed its relationship with its All-Star guard years ago and held him accountable for his actions, perhaps it wouldn't have had to trade him for Grant, an average player on a massive contract, and Murray, a career backup.

The Grizzlies landed a potential franchise player in Boozer and accumulated quality draft assets by trading Jackson and Bane.

Which makes it even more of a shame Memphis can't go back four years with Morant.

The good times should have lasted a lot longer than they did.