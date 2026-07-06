Sources: CB Rasul Douglas to sign 1-year deal with Commanders

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Free agent CB Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $3.8 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Douglas, 30, signed with the Miami Dolphins after 53-man roster cuts and played 15 games last season. While he began the season behind Jack Jones and Storm Duck, he was inserted into the starting lineup after an injury to Duck in Week 1 and established himself as the team's top cornerback by season's end.

He missed two games with foot and ankle injuries but returned in Week 13 with interceptions in two consecutive games.

In total, he was targeted 82 times in 2025, allowing 54 catches for 515 yards and three touchdowns. He also defended 13 passes, which tied for the second most in any single season of his career.

He was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after defending five passes and recording an interception against the New York Jets in Week 14.

Douglas has started 93 games for five teams during his nine-year NFL career, including the Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. He has 21 career interceptions.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.