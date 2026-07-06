Sources: Rui Hachimura, Clippers agree to 2-year, $28M deal

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent Rui Hachimura has agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to sign with the LA Clippers, sources tell ESPN.

Hachimura and his agent Darren Matsubara of THE•TEAM came to an understanding with the Clippers early in free agency on finding a deal together. The sides waited for the Lakers to complete their offseason business to pursue a sign-and-trade, but the Lakers didn't cooperate on one, according to a source close to Hachimura. Instead, the Clippers and Hachimura moved forward to keep him in his desired location of Los Angeles.

Hachimura turned down offers from the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs because he wanted to remain in L.A. for the Clippers, sources said.

The Lakers and Clippers had a discussion around a Hachimura sign-and-trade, but the Clippers offered minimal cash as the Lakers expected draft capital in a potential return, sources said.

Hachimura followed a hyperefficient regular season -- averaging 11.5 points on 51.4% shooting from the field and 44.3% on 3-pointers -- with a scorching postseason. The 28-year-old Hachimura averaged 17.5 points on 54.9% shooting from the field and 56.9% from 3 in the playoffs -- first among all players with at least five attempts per game in the 2026 postseason.

The Clippers are interested in restricted free agent wing Peyton Watson, and the Hachimura deal leaves pathways for the franchise to pursue Watson, sources said. Watson, born in Long Beach, California, attended UCLA before being the No. 30 pick in the 2022 draft to Denver and ascending into a high-level starter.

Hachimura, the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, was acquired by the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and four second-round picks during the 2022-23 season and became a reliable member of the team's core and popular locker room figure.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward was one of eight free agents on the Lakers' 15-man roster, coming off an $18.3 million expiring contract.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.