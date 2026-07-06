Suns, Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein finalizing extension

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Phoenix Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein is finalizing a new extension, owner Mat Ishbia told ESPN on Monday, further cementing the partnership between the two to shape business and basketball operations of both franchises.

"From day one, I knew Josh was the right person to help build the culture and organization that I envisioned in Phoenix -- on and off the court," Ishbia told ESPN. "He is my trusted partner in every aspect of our basketball operations [Suns and Mercury] and business side as well. His knowledge of basketball, care for our players and the strong relationships he has across the NBA and WNBA have been invaluable in building our success and will continue to shape our future. His leadership has elevated our entire organization.

"He is one of the best CEOs in all of sports, and happens to be one of the youngest, too, and I'm excited to keep working next to Josh as we continue to build on our success."

Bartelstein, who turns 37 next week, was Ishbia's first hire as owner in 2023 and has been integral in building the foundation of both the Suns and Mercury. The extension comes as the Suns -- one of the NBA's best stories last season as they reached the playoffs following a turnover of coaches and roster -- look to build on their success.

Ishbia hired Bartelstein in 2023 to help him overhaul a troubled post-Robert Sarver organizational culture. Before that, Bartelstein, a former walk-on at the University of Michigan, ascended quickly in the Detroit Pistons' front office, working his way to executive VP of business and basketball operations under Palace Sports and Entertainment vice chairman Arn Tellem.

Bartelstein is the son of Mark Bartelstein, one of the league's most prominent player representatives and the CEO of Priority Sports and Entertainment based in Chicago.