NBA free agency intel, superlatives: Answering big questions

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The first week of NBA free agency came and went with lots of action, but there are moves still yet to come, including where LeBron James will land for his 24th season in the league.

We'll also see other notable superstars in different jerseys next season, including Jaylen Brown, who, after 10 seasons with the Boston Celtics, was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo, after 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, will be joining Bam Adebayo & Co. in Miami as the Heat try to contend in the East.

With stars on the move and the offseason in full effect, our NBA insiders answer the biggest looming free agency questions, including what's next for the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. Plus, analytics writer Dean Oliver picks his favorite offseason moves:

Jump to a section:

Latest on LeBron | Next for Lakers?

Clips without Kawhi | Bucks without Giannis

What's the Warriors' plan? | Rebuilding Grizz

Could NY make a move? | What about HOU?

Superlatives: Fav move, team to watch, more

What's the latest on LeBron James' potential landing spot?

All of James' free agencies have been different but carry some of the same fundamentals. James routinely kept his circle tight and his choice private in 2010, 2014 and 2018, and successfully controlled the release of his decision. But historically, teammates, friends and business partners had a feel for what he might do based on vibes, not intel.

The same seems to be taking place this offseason. Teams pitching James have reported mostly one-way communication. James' recent walk down memory lane with his 2016 Cavs teammates and spending extra time in Akron this summer have definitely contributed to the notion that he might be leaning toward a return home to Cleveland. Naturally, teams hoping to secure James' services have noticed.

But while there is a "vibe" pointing toward the Cavs, coming off their best non-LeBron season in more than 30 years and signing Donovan Mitchell to a four-year maximum contract extension, other teams are not counting themselves out. The Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers each believe they have a compelling case, per sources. -- Brian Windhorst

What's next for the Los Angeles Lakers a week after parting ways with LeBron?

It's not just the loss of LeBron -- who, of course, leaves the largest wake. But the entire starting five that beat the Houston Rockets in the first round is gone. James is a free agent, Deandre Ayton was traded to the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura signed with the LA Clippers, Luke Kennard signed with the Phoenix Suns and Marcus Smart signed with Houston.

Of course, there is upside to the new cast of characters. Walker Kessler is a 7-foot-2 young defensive anchor, Quentin Grimes has 3-and-D capabilities on the wing, Sandro Mamukelashvili is a bruising forward with outside range and Collin Sexton can provide instant offense off the bench and competes on the other end. A source familiar with Luka Doncic's thinking told ESPN he was "excited" about the new players and "looking forward to getting to work with this group."

LeBron James will return for a 24th season in the NBA -- but it won't be with the Lakers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Still, there are two open roster spots, the team is lacking a backup center and questions about inexperience linger (although rookie Cameron Carr has had a nice start in summer league). A Lakers source told ESPN that the last spots "will be critical" for next season's team.

The Lakers have had discussions with free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga, sources told ESPN, pitching opportunity over the veteran minimum salary they can offer. It's a model that worked a few seasons ago for Malik Monk, who has signed close to $100 million in deals with the Sacramento Kings since. But there are other suitors for Kuminga, and convincing him to take a $20 million pay cut to join the Lakers won't be easy. -- Dave McMenamin

How are the Clippers moving on after the Kawhi Leonard era?

Just 10 months ago, the Clippers entered the season as the oldest team in the NBA (30.7). Now, they have completely pivoted. The Leonard trade was the end of an era and the start of a build toward the next one.

By trading Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac this year, the Clippers have gone younger and begun to replenish their draft capital. They have gained three first-round picks from the Leonard and Zubac trades, used another with the No. 5 pick to take Keaton Wagler in June, and have financial flexibility and capacity to potentially trade for another star should one become available. A league source said landing the No. 5 pick -- the Clippers' highest since taking Blake Griffin No. 1 in 2009 -- from the Pacers in the Zubac trade gave the organization a jolt.

Another Western Conference executive said teams around the league are now waiting to see the Clippers' next move. The Clippers have interest in Denver's Peyton Watson, who is a restricted free agent. The Nuggets can match any offer sheet and want to keep Watson but could always opt for a sign-and-trade. The Clippers also want to keep their own restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin, whom they acquired in the Zubac trade. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

What will the Milwaukee Bucks build toward post-Giannis?

It's not easy trading the best player in franchise history, but there is excitement and relief inside the organization about what the next chapter of Bucks basketball could look like. Milwaukee has been trying to build a contender around Antetokounmpo for most of the past decade and consistently mortgaged its future in the process. So even though Antetokounmpo will always hold a special place in Milwaukee, as evidenced by the statements released after the trade became official Monday, the team now gets to reset and focus on rebuilding its foundation.

Still, the Bucks know this process won't be easy, and a rebuild could be lengthy. It's why it took years for the organization to come to grips with trading Antetokounmpo in the first place. Now it has to figure out how to replace him. -- Jamal Collier

play 1:32 Why Richard Jefferson likes the Bucks' haul in the Giannis trade

What's the Warriors' plan if they don't get LeBron?

The Warriors have been messaging for weeks that they're comfortable running back a similar roster to last season, remaining protective of their future draft picks and cleaning up their long-term salary situation in this transitional phase late in Stephen Curry's career.

Part of LeBron's appeal to the Warriors is the low risk. It would be a short-term signing without the loss of a draft pick to acquire him. Despite some league sources believing that an asset-dependent trade for Anthony Davis might be necessary to lure James, the Warriors haven't been told that directly and haven't been engaging Washington on it, team sources said.

They were never close on a Kawhi Leonard deal and weren't a significant part of the Jaylen Brown conversation. General manager Mike Dunleavy has opted instead to keep his assets, draft Yaxel Lendeborg at No. 11 in last month's draft and regather a similar group of veterans to the one that finished 37-45 last season, banking on better play, better health for Curry, the eventual return of Jimmy Butler III and the opportunity to pivot closer to the February trade deadline. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has openly talked about the need to lower expectations and acknowledged they weren't a championship-level team last season.

They will still add a couple of newcomers in free agency, though the available names are dwindling. They didn't reach the necessary price on a contract for Rui Hachimura and prioritized De'Anthony Melton over Anfernee Simons. -- Anthony Slater

What is the feeling inside the Memphis Grizzlies after trading Morant?

The Ja Morant trade represented turning the final page in what ultimately ended up being a disappointing chapter in the Grizzlies' history. The focus now is on the franchise's fresh start.

There's reason for optimism about the future in Memphis because of the foundation of young talent already in place and the bundle of first-round draft capital accumulated by GM Zach Kleiman while deconstructing the roster since the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Grizzlies, who are positioned to be aggressive in free agency and/or the trade market next summer, are excited about the possibility of building around their last few lottery picks: center Zach Edey, small forward Cedric Coward and power forward Cameron Boozer. Boozer, the No. 3 pick in the draft out of Duke, immediately steps into the face-of-the-franchise role that was formerly occupied by Morant. Immaturity and off-court issues were significant factors in Morant's failure in that role after his rapid rise to superstardom. As the son of 13-year pro and two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer, the Grizzlies' prized rookie is uniquely prepared for the responsibilities of being a franchise centerpiece.

"I think it's a similar responsibility I've had my whole career, but the first thing you've got to do is show up and show that you deserve that," Boozer said. "I think that takes work, that takes showing up every day, doing the right things, and that's something that I'm going to do and I've always done. For me, it's exciting knowing that I'm in an organization that believes in me and really sees me being a big part of the future here. So I'm excited to be in Memphis." -- Tim MacMahon

Can the New York Knicks replace Mitchell with Drummond?

The Knicks stayed true to owner James Dolan's words and didn't go into the second apron, which led to Mitchell Robinson leaving for Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics on a three-year deal.

Bringing in Andre Drummond on a value contract helps replace some of Robinson's offensive rebounding and overall presence, and he's a bit more comfortable with the ball in space as a playmaker. Drummond's offensive rebounding is among the highest in NBA history among active players (4.1 PG), after leading the league in the category for seven straight seasons (2013-14 to 2019-20). He has started 48 games the past two seasons combined, backing up Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Robinson was a terror for the Knicks even in his limited minutes, particularly on defense, and it will be hard to find that from only one player next season. The Knicks are still scouring the market, looking for another backup big. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them pull off a trade, especially considering they lost Ariel Hukporti (54 games) to Philadelphia. -- Vincent Goodwill

play 0:59 What does Andre Drummond bring to the Knicks?

What's next for the Rockets after a light summer so far?

Houston entered the offseason understanding its financial limitations to make additions. But it's worth pointing out general manager Rafael Stone's belief in the team's young core, which gained valuable experience last season after veteran point guard Fred VanVleet's season-ending injury.

Houston's free agent additions (guard Marcus Smart and forward Bogdan Bogdanovic) help to provide ballhandling depth, improved shooting on the perimeter and lineup diversity, all needs coach Ime Udoka wanted to address this offseason. The Rockets also brought back restricted free agent wing Tari Eason.

Most importantly, the moves point to a franchise looking to prioritize veterans such as superstar Kevin Durant as it tries to wedge into a window for contention that appears to be closing by the day. Houston is banking on the return of VanVleet and center Steven Adams, the free agent additions, and the development of young players such as Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Alperen Sengun to help the Rockets play with a poise and maturity they lacked after squandering countless late leads last season.

Everybody needs to deliver in 2026-27, considering Houston is coming off back-to-back first-round playoff exits. Durant also turns 37 in September and there is now pressure for Udoka, Stone and the young core to deliver results in the postseason after consecutive 52-win seasons. -- Michael C. Wright

To assess the moves that have happened over the past few weeks and look ahead to what's on deck, we asked ESPN data scientist Dean Oliver to weigh in:

My favorite move of the offseason so far is____.

The Jaylen Brown-Paul George deal. If Boston wins 50-plus games next season, as it has done the past five seasons, what did the Celtics lose? If they stay ahead of Philly in the East, does 76ers' coach Nick Nurse land on the hot seat? If they use the picks they got in the deal to pick up players who significantly improve their roster, what then? Owners value flexibility, and this deal got the system-strong Celtics more flexibility, and it got the 76ers committed to a core that could potentially be a misfit.

In a nutshell, Brown and George have been quite comparable on a rate basis, each posting plus-2.1 net points per 100 possessions last year (NBA net points awards). George is older and on the downslope of his career, playing about 70% of Brown's minutes over the past three seasons. But the Celtics have been so much better without Brown than with him (plus-9.9 net points per 48 minutes vs plus-6.3 last season) -- a trend over the past few seasons -- that losing him suggests it could help.

A lot of analysts hated this trade for the Celtics because they didn't get more for Brown. But the analytical market -- which is the market in the NBA -- said this was fair.

play 1:42 Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded Jaylen Brown

The best under-the-radar move of the offseason is____.

Isaiah Joe has been in the top 20 in 3-point shooting net points the past three seasons. And Detroit was 21st as a team in producing value from 3.

Joe spent four years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he got the immediate benefit of playing with a great creator in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the long-term benefit of developing with a championship group.

If he doesn't maximize what he does well in Detroit, that could be a risk for Joe. But he could fit into a similar role to Duncan Robinson. Robinson played well with Detroit's group, helping a team that lacked shooting. Three-point shooting is contagious, so having a second guy whose paycheck is all about making that shot can only help the Pistons' group.

The one team I'm keeping an eye on for the next few weeks is ____.

The Warriors want to make a splash. That splash could still come, but it looks unlikely that it'll be in the form of James and Davis. And the Warriors currently look like the worn-out version of last season's roster -- one that didn't make the playoffs.

Coaches and veterans on middling teams want something to use for messaging in the offseason. Usually that's new personnel, and right now for the Warriors, that's the 24-year-old rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. He was an important member of the Michigan Wolverines title team, but veterans like Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green aren't usually going to get excited about that résumé.

Right now, the Warriors look stuck. This isn't good for a young GM like Mike Dunleavy Jr., and he's going to want to do something. It might be as simple as convincing LeBron that they could get Davis at the trade deadline if they get him on board now.

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The player I'm most excited to watch at Vegas summer league is ____.

As a fan, I'm most excited to see a healthy Darryn Peterson. The glimpses he showed at Kansas were enticing. Entering the league, Dylan Harper was a bit like Peterson -- great tools and a high school reputation with somewhat underwhelming college team results.

Harper didn't play particularly well in summer league, shooting an effective 38% and turning it over 3.5 times per game. Shooting under 40% and scoring just 16 PPG in summer league is usually a bad sign for a rookie. But after an average regular season, Harper came into his own for the Spurs in their run to the Finals, so much so that veteran guard De'Aaron Fox's role was called into question

Peterson is probably a little ahead of Harper, if just for his ability to shoot. He'll be joining the Utah Jazz, a franchise that hasn't tried to compete in three years, so there could be some needed culture building in the regular season. But summer league is fun and Peterson should be just that. -- Oliver