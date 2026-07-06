Giannis Antetokounmpo posts Bucks goodbye, officially with Heat

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The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade became official on Monday, ending his 13-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks as he heads to the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo released a video on his social media accounts on Monday afternoon featuring a sit-down interview with longtime Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke, where Antetokounmpo said goodbye to Milwaukee and expressed his love for the city.

"I hope bringing a trophy to this city meant something to them because it meant so much to me," Antetokounmpo said during the video. "I want you to hear it from my mouth: The city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart. This is my home.

"No matter where I am, Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family."

Milwaukee agreed to trade Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami last month in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA draft (which the Bucks used to select forward Nate Ament) and two additional future first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

It ended Antetokounmpo's tenure with the Bucks, where he leaves as the franchise leader in virtually every major statistical category, including points, rebounds, assists, blocks, minutes and triple-doubles.

"I believe the city of Milwaukee is blue collar," Antetokounmpo said during the video interview. "It's people that work extremely hard every single day, and give all their hard-earned money to come watch the Milwaukee Bucks. To come and feel something, to come be a part of us.

"I hope that I was able to represent them the best that I could. And I was like them. I showed up to work. Did everything that I was willing to do, all the dirty work, just like them."

The Bucks also released a statement about Antetokounmpo on Monday, thanking him for his 13 seasons with the franchise, winning the 2021 NBA championship and his commitment to the Milwaukee community.

"Since we drafted him in 2013, Giannis has transformed the Milwaukee Bucks in every way -- on the court, in our locker room and throughout the community," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "Over 13 seasons, he became an extraordinary leader, teammate and representative of this city, and one of the defining players of his generation. The standard he set will continue here.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, made for what is best for the future of the Bucks and for Giannis. On a personal level, Giannis and I have shared this entire journey together, and he has been an exceptional partner, friend and inspiration. All of us at the Bucks have been impacted by his presence and influence and are deeply grateful for everything he and his family have given. We wish them continued success and are excited to see them soon."