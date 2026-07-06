Jokic opts to wait on Nuggets extension until next summer

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Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic reaffirmed his desire to extend his contract with the Denver Nuggets and finish his career with the only NBA team he has ever played for -- but he plans to wait to sign the deal.

"My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I'll probably sign next year," Jokic told reporters in Serbian following a FIBA World Cup qualifying game Monday. "... My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver."

The Nuggets were aware Jokic planned to address his contract situation and understand Jokic's delayed timeline to be financially motivated, a team source told ESPN.

Jokic is under contract for two seasons (the last year is a player option) and has been eligible since June 14 to negotiate a four-year $278 million max extension.

By waiting until the 2027 offseason, Jokic is eligible to sign a five-year $359.5 million contract as a free agent. That contract would the largest in NBA history and would see his career on-court earnings reach $724 million, according to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks.

This is the second consecutive offseason in which Jokic was eligible to sign an extension. He was eligible in the 2025 offseason to sign a three-year $200 million extension.

It has been a relatively quiet start to free agency for the Nuggets, as the team has not yet reached agreements with restricted free agents Peyton Watson or Spencer Jones. Denver did sign guard Tyus Jones and center Marvin Bagley III to new deals but lost Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Miami Heat.

Jokic was the runner up for MVP for the second straight season to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he averaged 27.7 points on 56.9% shooting, and led the league in rebounds (12.9) and assists (10.7), averaging a triple-double for the second time in his career.

But Denver lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs and has not made it past the second round since winning the championship in 2023.