Agent: Donovan Mitchell reaches new, 4-year deal with Cavs

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Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker, CAA's Co-Head of Basketball, Austin Brown, told ESPN on Tuesday.

Mitchell could have waited until next summer for an additional fifth season worth an extra $80 million on the deal (five years and $353 million), according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. He instead committed on a long-term extension on the first day he was eligible for a new contract to stamp his pledge to the city of Cleveland. Mitchell was entering the last guaranteed season of his contract ahead of a 2027 player option, which now gets replaced by this new deal.

Mitchell, 29, has declared his love for the Cavaliers and the market of Cleveland repeatedly since his 2022 offseason trade from the Utah Jazz. The new agreement marks the second extension for Mitchell since arriving in Cleveland.

On May 26, the night the Cavs were eliminated by the New York Knicks in four games in the Eastern Conference finals, Mitchell said he has "unfinished business" trying to deliver the city a ring.

"I'm sorry for the city of Cleveland," Mitchell told reporters. "For it to be like this and the sweep. That's ass. But I told y'all last year, and I'll say again, we'll be back. We'll be ready. We'll be hungry. And we'll be locked in."

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and president of basketball operations Koby Altman spoke with Mitchell and Brown once the seven-time NBA All-Star was able to land a new extension and reached terms quickly on an important decision for the franchise. Mitchell has played a significant part in the Cavaliers' conversations to improve the roster over the years, which has continued this summer. Mitchell would embrace the Cavaliers reuniting with LeBron James if James makes the decision to join Mitchell and sign with Cleveland, according to sources.

The Cavaliers are among several leading suitors for James, joining Miami, Golden State, Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Mitchell has been All-Star in all four of his seasons in Cleveland and has been named to the All-NBA team three times (first team All-NBA in 2025 and second team All-NBA in 2023 and 2026). He has averaged 26.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in his Cavs tenure, leading them to the playoffs each season after the franchise missed the postseason four straight times. Mitchell is fresh off making the conference finals for the first time in his nine-year career.