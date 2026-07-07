Sources: Knicks' Jalen Brunson having surgery on left wrist

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New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson is undergoing surgery on his left wrist, and the NBA Finals MVP is expected to return to basketball activities later this summer, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Brunson played through the left wrist injury during the Knicks' championship run, sources told ESPN, and it now requires offseason surgery.

He averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in five games during the Finals as the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs for their first championship in 53 years. The left-handed point guard set a team record for points in a Finals game (45) in the series close-out 94-90 win, accounting for 48% of New York's points in the game -- with 15 points coming in the fourth quarter alone.

After averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists during the regular season, Brunson became the 13th player under the modern playoff format (since 1984) to average at least 28 points for a title winner, posting 28.4 per game during the postseason. Brunson also delivered when it counted, scoring 38 clutch points during the postseason while the rest of his teammates combined for 35.

New York signed Brunson, who turns 30 on Aug. 31, to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency in July 2022.

The Knicks finished 16-3 in the postseason, an .842 winning percentage that matched the 2024 Boston Celtics for second best since the format changed to best-of-seven series in all NBA playoff rounds beginning in 2003. The 2017 Golden State Warriors went 16-1.

New York won 13 consecutive postseason games, second to Golden State's 15 in a row in 2017, and set records by winning nine straight road contests and outscoring their postseason opponents by 283 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.