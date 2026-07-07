Sources: Lakers continue pursuit of free agent Jonathan Kuminga

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to actively pursue unrestricted free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga, but they have not yet given him an enticing enough offer to commit, league sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

After his $24.3 million team option was declined by the Atlanta Hawks on June 29, Kuminga met virtually the next day with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick, who pitched him on a vision of being a high-minutes wing next to Luka Doncic in a spacious on-court environment conducive to his skill set, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers, however, then went out and used up the majority of their financial wiggle room to secure commitments from Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton, leaving little leftover space for an offer to Kuminga.

That didn't stop the Lakers' pursuit of Kuminga, as multiple members of the organization, including players, reached out and expressed their desire for him to join them. Pelinka has remained in touch with Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, subtly improving their offer in recent days, league sources told ESPN, while reiterating to Kuminga his importance to what the Lakers are building around Doncic, a likely starting role and what the opportunity could do for his career.

But Kuminga and Turner haven't jumped at it, believing there are still avenues to better deals as the offseason dominos continue to fall.

That could include sign-and-trade opportunities involving the Hawks. Atlanta remains open to facilitating a move that would help Kuminga keep his Bird Rights and get a contract he desires, but Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh would need to be incentivized to make such a move, team sources said.

The Lakers have several contracts they could send out to generate a bigger offer -- including those of Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy -- but would presumably need to attach at least one of their remaining assets (three second round picks, a 2032 first round pick swap) to make that happen.

There's also a world, team sources told ESPN, where Kuminga could return to the Hawks on a more team-friendly structure than the $24.3 million option they just declined, though such a reunion isn't being actively discussed.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also continue to have interest in Kuminga, league sources told ESPN. Kuminga has a high level of comfort with Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson, who coached Kuminga during his first three NBA seasons as a lead assistant for the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers, however, are currently wrapped in the LeBron James sweepstakes, leaving the Lakers as the most aggressive pursuer prior to the James domino falling.

The Sacramento Kings, who strongly pursued Kuminga last summer, have checked back on Kuminga's interest level but are handcuffed financially and would need to execute a sign-and-trade to lure him, which they have so far been hesitant to discuss.