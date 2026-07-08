Sources: Grizzlies land Post after Warriors pass on offer sheet

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The Golden State Warriors will not match the three-year, $30 million offer sheet for reserve center Quinten Post, league sources told ESPN, allowing the restricted free agent to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

Post's deal isn't as fearsome as it appears at face value. Only the first season is guaranteed at $9 million, but the Grizzlies strategically added $1.35 million in unlikely incentives, league sources said, which hits the apron calculations and makes it more unappealing for a projected tax team like the Warriors to match.

The final two seasons of Post's contract are both for $8.5 million and include $1.2 million in unlikely incentives, though neither season is guaranteed.

Post becomes the first restricted free agent (in the $5 million-plus range) to depart for an offer sheet in restricted free agency since Bogdan Bogdanovic left the Sacramento Kings for the Atlanta Hawks in 2020.

The Warriors drafted Post 52nd in 2024 and he broke into the rotation in the middle of his rookie season, providing needed floor spacing at the center position. He made 73 3s at a nearly 41% clip in 42 games. The accuracy dipped this past season. Post made only 33.6% of his 3s but still got up 4.1 per game in only 17.3 minutes, generating the type of volume that is particularly valuable at the center spot.

He also made a leap defensively, grading out well in analytics models and enticing the Grizzlies to try to poach him from the Warriors. The Warriors gave Post a $2.6 million qualifying offer and wanted him back at the right price, but the $9 million number attached to incentive penalties proved too rich.

The Warriors brought back veteran centers Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in free agency and Post was projected to be behind both on the depth chart.