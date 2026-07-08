Sources: Pistons trade LeVert to Bucks for Prince, Harris

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The Detroit Pistons are trading Caris LeVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal creates a trade exception for Detroit as well as cap savings. All three players involved are on expiring deals.

LeVert signed a two-year, $29 million deal with Detroit last offseason. He appeared in 60 games for the No. 1-seeded Pistons, averaging 7.4 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

In Prince, the Pistons picks up an elite spot-up shooter who has shot above 43% from 3 the last two seasons. Harris, a 12-year NBA veteran, averaged just under 14 minutes for Milwaukee last season.