LeBron James' free agency market: What six teams can offer him

Why Tyrese Maxey is the selling point to bring LeBron to 76ers (1:12)

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For the first time since 2018, LeBron James is available in free agency.

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers last month that he intends to play his 24th NBA season elsewhere, ending his eight-year run with the franchise. The 41-year-old is now an unrestricted free agent, coming off a season in which he averaged 20.9 points 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds on 51.5% shooting. In other words: James can still help a team, which is exactly what he intends.

James wants to play "meaningful, competitive basketball" at his next stop, a source familiar with James' thinking told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. James' agent, Rich Paul, said last week that he had spoken to 27 teams about him, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

What could the most appealing teams offer to James -- both on and off the court? And if money isn't his top priority, could he instead join a contender and be a role player for a chance at his fifth NBA title?

We asked NBA insiders Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks to evaluate the top options for James -- and explore what each of the six potential finalists can actually offer him.

Each team has pros and cons, and each can offer varying ways to fit him onto its roster. Let's start with a potential third reunion with the franchise that drafted him in 2003:

Jump to an offer:

76ers | Cavs | Heat

Nuggets | Warriors | Wolves

What the Cavs can offer James: The next contract of James Harden, who declined his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27, could play a role in whether the Cavaliers have the $3.9 million veterans minimum exception or the $6.1 million tax midlevel.

Not including Harden, Cleveland is $25.3 million below the first apron and $38 million under the second. If a team uses more than $6.1 million of the signing exception, it is then hard-capped at the first apron.

For Cleveland to open up more than $6.1 million, it would need to trade either Max Strus or Dennis Schroder. -- Marks

Their pitch to James: Obviously the Cavs pitch a final homecoming. James has played 11 seasons and 1,001 regular-season and playoff games for the franchise.

His (first) custom, sprawling mansion is outside Akron and an easy drive to the practice facility.

The roster is appealing too; it is built out with size (Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen), ballhandling (Harden and Schroder), scoring (Donovan Mitchell and Harden) and shooting (Sam Merrill and Strus).

The Cavs are expensive and ready to win; they are expected to be a serious Finals contender or they face a significant roster overhaul.

James would walk into that pressure, but with nothing to prove personally. -- Windhorst

What the Nuggets can offer James: The Nuggets are in financial purgatory even after waiving veteran Jonas Valanciunas. They are over the luxury tax, first apron and probably will exceed the second apron once their roster is filled out.

The Nuggets have a league-high five roster spots available. More importantly, they could be faced with a luxury tax penalty approaching $175 million if restricted free agent Peyton Watson is signed to a contract starting at $20 million.

Because of their financial woes, Denver has only the $3.9 million veterans minimum exception available to offer James. -- Marks

Their pitch to James: James has always relished playing alongside intelligent players. He often has listed this quality as one of his main desires when building a roster.

The Nuggets have one of the smartest players the sport has ever seen in Nikola Jokic, and pairing him with James would be an ideological delight.

Having Aaron Gordon would mean James would be relieved from draining his energy on defending top opponent wing scorers, while Jamal Murray can use with James some of the same pick-and-roll techniques he uses to flourish with Jokic.

The Nuggets are in regression, failing to return to even the Western Conference finals in the three years since their championship run, despite prime years production from Jokic.

They could, in the worst way, use the greatest minimum-contract player in NBA history. -- Windhorst

What the Warriors can offer James: Barring trading Moses Moody's $12.5 million contract, Golden State has the $3.9 million veterans exception available to offer James.

A Moody trade would put the Warriors $38 million below the first apron hard cap. If Draymond Green signed in the $20 million-$22 million range, they would then have the flexibility to sign players to the veterans minimum and still offer $6 million to James. -- Marks

Their pitch to James: With Jimmy Butler III out for a big chunk of the season recovering from an ACL tear, the Warriors' roster isn't quite comparable to others on this list.

But James thrived playing with Stephen Curry in the 2024 Olympics, where James won tournament MVP and Curry starred alongside him in the semifinals and gold medal game. Curry spoke Thursday on what the Warriors could offer James.

"The pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game?" he said. "Hopefully raise our floor, our competitiveness this year ...There's good golf in the Bay."

James has a long relationship with Green, too, and the two of them could work well together at both ends.

Butler is promising to return strong from his injury, and the front office is still looking for ways to trade future first-round picks to improve the roster for Curry. -- Windhorst

play 0:23 Steph Curry's free agency pitch to LeBron James

What the Heat can offer James: The Heat have a minimum of two roster spots available and are $10.5 million below the first apron hard cap.

If James signs for $7 million, Miami would have enough money to sign a 14th player and remain under the threshold. -- Marks

Their pitch to James: James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo might represent the most athletic and versatile frontcourt in NBA history. Defensively, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo would shoulder most of the defensive burden, and the fast-break options are terrifying to imagine.

There are spacing and shooting concerns, and the asset cupboard is bare after the trade to get Antetokounmpo, but trusting Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg to maximize a season is always a good bet.

An interesting X factor is the offensive system the Heat installed last season, from consultant Noah LaRoche, that teaches a style that largely eliminates pick-and-rolls, a play James has thrived in for decades. -- Windhorst

What the Wolves can offer James: The Timberwolves are $4.4 million below the second apron hard cap and have only the $3.9 million veterans minimum exception to offer James. -- Marks

Their pitch to James: With Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, the Wolves have elite perimeter play and rim protection.

Edwards and James played together on the Olympic team, so there's familiarity between the two, and Jaden McDaniels would provide James cover by guarding opponents' top wing scorers.

LaMelo Ball is a wild card; his style of play would test James' patience, but having James on the court with shooters such as Ball, Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu provides what has always been a successful formula.

One sweetener: James and coach Chris Finch are both big Ohio State fans. -- Windhorst

What the 76ers can offer James: The 76ers split up their $15 million non-tax midlevel exception into Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. They then used part of the $5.5 million biannual exception to sign Ariel Hukporti.

As a result of the three signings, Philadelphia has only the $3.9 million veterans exception available. -- Marks

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Their pitch to James: This is a star-laden roster that can balance and protect James a number of different ways.

James was, somewhat unexpectedly at this stage of his career, dominant in transition last season, and playing along with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe leans into that. Wade and Jaylen Brown also will help protect him defensively.

Joel Embiid, another 2024 Olympics teammate, would give him a big-man scoring presence, a formula he used to win a title with Anthony Davis in 2020.

That the 76ers are dealing with a long drought -- no title in 43 years, no Finals or conference finals in 25 years -- enhances the pathway for James to add to his legacy by helping them win at the highest level. -- Windhorst