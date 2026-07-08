Khris Middleton back at Wiz for 2nd stint in 6-team sign-and-trade deal

Khris Middleton somehow gets the and-1 to fall (0:17)

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The Washington Wizards are bringing back veteran Khris Middleton on a three-year, $17.6 million contract via a sign-and-trade deal, agent Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Dallas Mavericks are sending the 14-year veteran to the Wizards as part of a larger six-team deal that includes, in total, the Mavericks, Wizards, LA Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. It involves previously agreed-upon deals involving John Collins, Gary Harris and Taurean Prince (Detroit), Isaiah Stewart (Memphis), Santi Aldama (Mavericks) and Caris LeVert (Bucks).

As part of the elaborate six-team trade, the Wizards are sending D'Angelo Russell, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN.

Middleton, 34, averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 63 games last season. He was traded from the Wizards to the Mavericks as part of the Anthony Davis deal before the February deadline.

Middleton's 12-year tenure with the Bucks ended when he was traded to the Wizards at the 2025 deadline. He was a three-time All-Star in Milwaukee and co-starred alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Bucks' run to the 2020-21 championship.

Middleton has 80 games of playoff experience and a history of increasing his production in the postseason. He has career averages of 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in playoff games, all of which are higher than his regular-season numbers.

Earlier, the Pistons traded LeVert and two second-round picks to the Bucks for Prince and Harris in a deal that created a trade exception for Detroit as well as cap savings, per Charania.

LeVert signed a two-year, $29 million deal with Detroit last offseason. He appeared in 60 games for the No. 1-seeded Pistons, averaging 7.4 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

In Prince, the Pistons picks up an elite spot-up shooter who has shot above 43% from 3 the last two seasons. Harris, a 12-year NBA veteran, averaged just under 14 minutes for Milwaukee last season.