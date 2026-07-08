Austin Reaves shares text to LeBron after hearing he was leaving Lakers

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Austin Reaves and LeBron James played together for five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, developing a close bond. James identified Reaves' talent early and took him under his wing.

Therefore, James' departure from the Lakers is hitting a bit hard for Reaves. He sent a candid message to James last week when he learned that the four-time NBA champion would be leaving.

"I texted him and told him I was having a great day on the golf course until he ruined it," Reaves told the California Post on Wednesday.

Following the Lakers' second-round playoff exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in May, Reaves reflected on his relationship with James and how the two have built a friendship off the court.

"He's taught me a lot. I owe him a lot from my career. Like I said, he's given me confidence every single day," he said.

Reaves, an avid golfer, added that they have hit the course since James picked up the game last year. In a farewell message to James last week, Reaves wrote: "Thank you for everything. See you on the golf course soon brother."

The two had a viral moment together in Reaves' first season. While James gave instructions to Reaves during a January 2022 game, the guard showed a surprised expression that quickly became a meme. They reflected on it during a "Mind the Game" podcast episode in March.

James has yet to announce his next destination. But Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million deal with the Lakers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania last month. Reaves will just have to play without a former teammate who recently ruined his day.