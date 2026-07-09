Jersey worn by Jalen Brunson in G1 of NBA Finals sells for $1M-plus

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A jersey worn by New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals sold at Sotheby's for $1,024,000 after a 70-bid war Wednesday, a record paid for any Brunson collectible and also the most paid for a Knicks collectible of any kind.

In all, 15 Knicks jerseys worn during or issued for Game 1 -- from Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, Pacome Dadiet, Mohamed Diawara, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek and Jeremy Sochan -- netted $1,868,416. Towns' and Anunoby's both sold for $256,000, and Hart's went for $89,600.

The Brunson jersey, photo-matched to Game 1 by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), also set a record paid for a jersey through NBA Auctions, exceeding the $1 million paid for the jersey Dallas Mavericks NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg wore during the first half of his NBA debut.

The jersey Jalen Brunson wore during the Knicks' Game 1 win over the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals sold at Sotheby's for $1.024 million, a record paid for a Brunson collectible. Sotheby's

Brunson, whose dominance earned him the Finals MVP award, and the Knicks were tied with the Spurs headed into the final quarter of Game 1 in San Antonio, when Brunson scored 14 of his 30 points in a 105-95 victory. Brunson's legendary playoff run not only might have cemented him as the greatest New York Knick of all time, but also spurred his long overdue ascendance in sports collectibles: The day after the Knicks Finals-clinching Game 5 victory, a collector spent $312,000 on a 1-of-1 numbered Brunson rookie card, shattering the previous high paid ($96,660, for the same card in 2024) for a Brunson card.

In June, there were 14 sales of Brunson cards for at least $30,000, four of which were upward of $99,000.