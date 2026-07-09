Anthony Davis sells Los Angeles home for $32,000,000

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Another symbol of Anthony Davis' chapter in Los Angeles is officially gone.

The Washington Wizards big man sold his Los Angeles home Thursday for a whopping $32,000,000.

The home was originally listed for sale in August, months after Davis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in a February 2025 blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. It hit the market at $39,900,000, 28.7% above market value and was sold for 19.8% under, according to the listing on Zillow.

Located in the Bel Air Crest neighborhood, the house features eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms -- eight full and four half -- and measures 17,254 square feet.

The home is filled with several amenities, too.

The lower level of the estate includes a state-of-the-art theater, game room and lounge, wet bar, wine cellar, gym with a massage room and a salon.

An Olympic-sized swimming pool stands out in the backyard, with a combined tennis and basketball court and a batting cage. Also outdoors is a chef's kitchen, vegetable garden, pool cabanas with a wellness center that includes a cold plunge and sauna.

The home features a handful of amenities, including a tennis court, basketball court, batting cages and wellness center. Zillow

The home also offers an elevator, solar array, a smart home system and a motor court "big enough for 30 + cars."

Davis played six seasons with the Lakers, where he averaged 24.8 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He was part of the 2020 team that won a title in the NBA bubble.

Washington acquired Davis from Dallas in a February trade. In 2025-26 with stints on both the Mavericks and the Wizards, he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.