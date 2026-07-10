Who has won NBA summer league? List of champions

The NBA first held its Las Vegas summer league in 2004. It featured six teams: the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. The clubs combined to play a 13-game schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus, but no champion was crowned.
The annual event has since grown into the premier summer showcase for young NBA prospects, recently drafted players and players on G League affiliate rosters. All 30 NBA teams have participated in the event since 2018, with the Golden State Warriors taking home the first summer league title in 2013.
Check out a list of the NBA summer league champions by year below.
2025: Charlotte Hornets
2024: Miami Heat
2023: Cleveland Cavaliers
2022: Portland Trail Blazers
2021: Sacramento Kings
2020: Canceled because of COVID-19
2019: Memphis Grizzlies
2018: Portland Trail Blazers
2017: Los Angeles Lakers
2016: Chicago Bulls
2015: San Antonio Spurs
2014: Sacramento Kings
2013: Golden State Warriors
Check out the ESPN NBA summer league hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, standings and more.