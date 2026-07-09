Teams sending recruiting voice notes to LeBron James via Rich Paul

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As LeBron James' free agency decision stretches into its second week, some teams interested in him joining them have had an opportunity to pitch the four-time champion indirectly.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday that Rich Paul, James' agent and the CEO of Klutch Sports, has facilitated team executives in selling their vision to him by sending a voice note for James via Paul.

Bob Myers, the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment which owns the Philadelphia 76ers, took the option one step further Wednesday by appearing on the "Game Over" show with Paul and co-host Max Kellerman to espouse the Sixers' merits.

A few other teams, sources told Charania, have had their owner, or president, or general manager record a voice memo.

It is unclear whether the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat have been involved in the practice, as James already has intimate familiarity with both franchises having played for them in the past.

Sources told ESPN that James is still in the process of absorbing the pertinent information for every suitor, with one source saying there is "no timetable" for the 41-year-old veteran to make his decision.

James has spent the last few weeks with family and friends enjoying vacation and time on the golf course, in no rush to decide.

Paul previously told ESPN he has already informed interested teams that money will not be the determining factor for James, so it has allowed teams to continue to go about filling out their rosters during free agency without the prospect of James' decision holding up their cap space.