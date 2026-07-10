Mavs sign Euro prospect Biberovic to finish massive 6-team trade

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DALLAS -- The Mavericks have signed Tarik Biberovic, a move that finishes off a six-team trade that is also bringing Santi Aldama and Marcus Sasser to Dallas.

The move announced Friday means Biberovic is finally coming to the NBA after spending the past eight years playing professionally in Turkey. The 25-year-old native of Bosnia and Herzegovina was a late second-round draft pick by Memphis in 2023.

Aldama also was acquired from the Grizzlies in the massive trade that included Detroit, Milwaukee, Washington and the LA Clippers. Aldama plays for Spain alongside Sergio De Larrea, who was acquired by the Mavericks after he was drafted 25th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers last month.

De Larrea signed with the Mavericks and is competing in the Las Vegas Summer League this week.

Khris Middleton, acquired by Dallas in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Wizards in February, went back to Washington in a sign-and-trade as part of the six-team deal. The Davis trade was part of the Mavericks moving on from the ill-fated trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers in February 2025.

The 7-foot-1 Aldama averaged 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23 minutes per game over five years with Memphis. The 25-year-old played two seasons at Loyola of Maryland before going to the NBA.

Sasser, a Dallas native, joins the Mavericks from Detroit, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 assists in 166 games over three seasons. The nephew of former Texas Tech standout Jason Sasser played four years in college at Houston.

Dallas traded guard AJ Johnson, a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to Memphis to get Aldama and the rights to Biberovic. Along with Middleton, the Wizards got a 2033 second-round pick from Dallas.