Trae Young 'excited' about getting to play with new-look Wizards

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LAS VEGAS -- With Anthony Davis and the entire Washington Wizards roster in attendance, Trae Young could not contain his excitement about being with his new team long term at his news conference to announce his re-signing.

"After seeing last night, I'm just ready to play excited to be a part of this team, these guys," Young said of watching No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and the young Wizards summer league team beat Utah on Thursday night. "We keep calling them young guys, but they're still grown men and they want to compete. They want to win. Nobody just wants to continue to lose."

After losing 60 or more games in each of the last three seasons, the Wizards traded for Young and Davis to elevate their young core to a team ready to contend for a playoff spot next season.

The Wizards then signed Young to a four-year, $212 million contract to return and held the news conference for it Friday. Young enters this season highly motivated to prove that he is worth the contract and silence the noise surrounding his deal.

"That ain't nothing new," Young said about all the debate surrounding his contract and if the point guard is worth it. "It ain't the first time the whole league been talking about [me]. So for me, it's another day.

"These guys know how much I'm working. They've been coming down to Oklahoma and seeing me putting some work. I don't really care about what other people think. I just care about what the people in this organization think, my teammates think, and how we're going to get better and how we're going to find ways to win games. So what everybody else has to say, I mean it's all irrelevant to me."

Young averages 25.1 points and 9.8 assists in his eight-year career. The Wizards see him as a quarterback who can make the young core of Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and others better.

"He's got a proven track record of just producing and making his teammates better," Wizards GM Will Dawkins said. "That's why we targeted him. That's why we traded for him. And that's ultimately why we worked to re-sign him. So he had a real choice as a premier free agent in this class this offseason and we're excited that he decided to come back to DC to kind of continue to work and grow and build on his next chapter.

"Trae told us he wanted a place where he felt comfortable, a place that believed in him, a place where he can grow with the group. And I think we found that. We're really happy to continue to add someone who's just really hitting his prime and continue to build with us."

Young, 27, has already said the Wizards will get the best version of him this coming season.

"The games will do the most of the talking," he said. "... To be the best version of yourself, you got to be in the most comfortable spot for yourself. Surround yourself with the right people and the right things.

"And for me, just being around here, the few months that I was after I got traded, it just felt like this could be my next home. And that's why I'm here."