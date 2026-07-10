Luke Kornet 'leaks' voice memo recruiting LeBron James to Spurs

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Luke Kornet's pitch to LeBron James to join the San Antonio Spurs might be the funniest thing a player has done in a minute.

On Friday, the Spurs center published a post on his Medium blog titled "LEAKED: Spurs' Voice Memo Sent to Lebron James." The post contained a link to a satirical video in which Kornet purports to have left a message for James recruiting him to join the Spurs -- likely a reference to NBA teams sending voice memo pitches to the superstar's agent, Rich Paul.

"Hey LeBron. Mr. James? LeBron? LeBron," Kornet said in the video. "This is Luke Kornet, No. 7 on the San Antonio Spurs. You yelled at me a little bit last week, or last year."

Kornet then proceeded to list reasons for James to join the Spurs:

"You know you can play alongside a generational player ... and [Victor Wembanyama] too!"

Sea World (which he described as "bussin' bussin'")

A guest room if James needs some time to "figure things out"

San Antonio is a great place for kids

"You're chasing No. 5, we've got five. ... We're kind of all in the same ballpark."

Since saying he's leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, James has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. No word yet on whether Kornet's pitch has added the Spurs to that list.