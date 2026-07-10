Victor Wembanyama Panini Kaboom! card sells for $1.4 million

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A 2024 1-of-1 numbered Victor Wembanyama card, a Panini Revolution vertical green Kaboom!, has sold via trading card and alternative asset platform Alt for $1,443,133. That's the second-most ever paid for a Wembanyama card and the most for a public auction.

Courtesy of Alt.

It's also the most ever paid for a Kaboom! card, edging out the $1.35 million paid privately for a Cristiano Ronaldo Kaboom! in May. Kaboom! cards are among the most sought-after and rarest modern cards: In January, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 1-of-1 numbered green Kaboom! from the same 2024 release sold for $432,000, and in April, a 1-of-1 numbered Luka Doncic green Kaboom! from a different 2023-24 set sold for $396,500, both in public auctions.

The green Wembanyama Kaboom! previously sold in February for $516,000 via Fanatics Collect and, less than a month ago, a gold Wembanyama Kaboom! -- also from 2024 Panini Revolution but numbered to 10 -- sold for $432,000.

The record price for a Wembanyama card remains the $5.11 million paid privately in late May for his 1-of-1 numbered 2023-24 Panini Prizm Black parallel -- the fourth-most-expensive basketball card of all time.