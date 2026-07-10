Sources: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro had physical altercation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday during which Adebayo struck Herro in the head, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel Friday morning.

According to sources, it started when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended with Herro's trade to Milwaukee.