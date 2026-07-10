Sources: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro had physical altercation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday during which Adebayo struck Herro in the head, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.
The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel Friday morning.
According to sources, it started when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended with Herro's trade to Milwaukee.
Herro was seated courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center for Friday's summer league game between the Heat and Bucks. He was interviewed during the game on the Prime broadcast, before the news of his altercation with Adebayo broke.
"It's all love in Miami," Herro, who was part of the blockbuster deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, said when asked if it's awkward seeing his old team. "I've seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff, Chris Quinn, Spo [Erik Spoelstra], the front office guys, we are all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh start and both are super happy with this.
"An organization like Miami, they want championships, they play for championships. It's part of the business. I know how good I am, what I am capable of. I just got to continue to keep working and try to stay healthy and represent this new team how I am supposed to."
Herro dapped up Milwaukee's summer league players after the game and chatted with Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the court, then left the building without commenting on the incident with Adebayo.
The Heat, in a statement, said, "We are aware and not commenting." The Bucks also had no comment.
After Herro was traded to Milwaukee, there were screenshots shared of an Instagram direct message with a fan in which Herro appeared to question Adebayo's defensive prowess.
Adebayo signed a three-year, $166 million extension with Miami in June 2024. The alleged comments by Herro on the DM questioned whether Adebayo's effort on defense on a nightly basis was worthy of someone who makes $60 million.