Iguodala: LeBron's Warriors interest a testament to 'great' Curry's stature

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LAS VEGAS -- A decade after Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in an all-time "if you can't beat them, join them" move, LeBron James is contemplating a similar relocation.

Andre Iguodala, the 2015 Finals MVP in the first of the Warriors' three titles over James' Cleveland Cavaliers, says that the fact that Golden State is even a consideration for James is a testament to Stephen Curry.

"As I've been saying since 2013, Steph Curry, no one understands how great he is," Iguodala told ESPN on Friday after the National Basketball Players Association's executive leadership transition news conference.

Iguodala, who is the outgoing NBPA executive director, passing the baton to former Warriors chief legal officer David Kelly who officially assumed the post in March, said that a recent text exchange with a friend crystalized the magnitude of James' interest in the Warriors.

"He's like, 'Steph Curry, if he's going to get another one of the greatest players of their generation to play on his team, what does it say about him?'" Iguodala told ESPN.

Of course, Durant's situation in 2016 and James' now are nowhere close to carbon copies. Durant was 27 at the time, had yet to win a title and was months removed from failing to protect a 3-1 series lead and losing in the Western Conference finals to a Warriors team coming off a record-setting 73-win regular season.

James is 41. The last time he faced off against Golden State in the postseason was 2023, when James' Lakers beat Curry's Warriors 4-2 in the conference semifinals. And the Golden State team James would be joining is coming off a 37-45 season, failing to make it out of the play-in tournament and into the playoffs.

But the constant is Curry, who, 10 years later, still averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game and was an All-Star last season.

"We have to look back like, 'Whoa,'" Iguodala said of his former teammate. "We'll still see his affect [on the game] 30, 40 years from now. People who never thought of playing in the NBA are trying to get there now because of him. There's only one LeBron James. A lot of people can have Steph's stature. So just like you when you have Yao Ming, you got two billion more people interested in basketball, you got a bunch of Stephs walking around.

"And there's some things about him that you can't get. He's God given and gifted, but his stature [is relatable]."

Iguodala, years after competing so fiercely with James on the Finals stage, also offered praise for how James is handling his free agency decision heading into what will be a record-breaking 24th season.

"He's very much so deserving of it and it's the opportunity or even the thought of it, you can just feel the excitement from the fans," Iguodala said of James' free agency frenzy. "One thing I've learned in this tenure and working with the league and [commissioner] Adam [Silver], it's we got to do a better job of driving the positive narratives and the positive narrative is that he's [still] playing. Considering every time he wakes up, he's pissing somebody off because he'll drink red Gatorade as opposed to blue. I think it's just a great moment for the game.

"It's just showing our appeal globally when the athlete of our generation, the best player of our generation, is still commanding this level of attention and respect and curiosity. All of those things go into that. And so, the opportunity could be amazing. We all tune in, regardless if we like it or not."

Iguodala admitted, however, that his view on James' potential Golden State choice only enhancing Curry's legacy in the game, could give the four-time MVP pause about going through with it.

"The competitive nature and how we draw narratives," Iguodala told ESPN, "that narrative, if it gets out before LeBron makes a decision, it could alter the decision, too."

Narratives aside, it's a dream basketball scenario that Iguodala is hoping will come to fruition.

"Considering where they're at in their careers, what they did in Paris," Iguodala said, referring to their gold medal together (with Durant) during the 2024 Olympics. "In my opinion, LeBron James, he might be the smartest basketball player I've ever seen. ... For him to play with somebody like Steph Curry ...

"To see that, even to fathom it, that's what drives interest and drives the love of the game of basketball is the greatness of our players. So, I'm going to be watching. Every game."

Then he added: "But I'll watch Steph anyway."