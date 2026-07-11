Ja Morant mistakenly autographs former number on Blazers jersey

Perk: Portland is Ja Morant's last shot to prove he belongs in NBA (1:33)

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LAS VEGAS -- Ja Morant is still adjusting to his trade from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Portland Trail Blazers.

After speaking to reporters for the first time since joining Portland, Morant was asked by team personnel to autograph a white Blazers jersey. He obliged but then quickly realized he had made a crucial mistake.

"Oh my God," Morant exclaimed. "I signed with the No. 12!"

Ja Morant still adjusting to life with the Portland Trail Blazers after the trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. "Oh my God, I signed with the number 12!" pic.twitter.com/UvDhSSPBA5 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 11, 2026

Morant's No. 12 jersey was one of the NBA's bestsellers for much of his seven-year tenure in Memphis. He switched to No. 1 after joining Portland.

The two-time All-Star said Saturday that the Blazers "had other plans" for No. 12, hinting at a possible jersey retirement for LaMarcus Aldridge sometime in the future.

The room burst into laughter upon seeing Morant's familiar signature and old number right next to his new number.

Morant also wore the No. 12 at Murray State and Crestwood High School in South Carolina.