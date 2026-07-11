          Ja Morant mistakenly autographs former number on Blazers jersey

          play
          Perk: Portland is Ja Morant's last shot to prove he belongs in NBA (1:33)

          • Ben GolliverJul 11, 2026, 08:04 PM
            Close
              Ben Golliver is a senior NBA writer who joined ESPN in May 2026.

              Prior to joining ESPN, Golliver covered the NBA on a national level since 2010 for The Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports. He is the author of Bubbleball, an account of his 93-day stay at the NBA's "Bubble" in Disney World during the coronavirus pandemic. He is based in Los Angeles.
            Follow on X

          LAS VEGAS -- Ja Morant is still adjusting to his trade from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Portland Trail Blazers.

          After speaking to reporters for the first time since joining Portland, Morant was asked by team personnel to autograph a white Blazers jersey. He obliged but then quickly realized he had made a crucial mistake.

          "Oh my God," Morant exclaimed. "I signed with the No. 12!"

          Morant's No. 12 jersey was one of the NBA's bestsellers for much of his seven-year tenure in Memphis. He switched to No. 1 after joining Portland.

          The two-time All-Star said Saturday that the Blazers "had other plans" for No. 12, hinting at a possible jersey retirement for LaMarcus Aldridge sometime in the future.

          The room burst into laughter upon seeing Morant's familiar signature and old number right next to his new number.

          Morant also wore the No. 12 at Murray State and Crestwood High School in South Carolina.