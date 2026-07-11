GM: Ball trade can help Hornets 'compete for championships'

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LAS VEGAS -- Calling it "probably the most difficult" decision he has had to make, Jeff Peterson said the LaMelo Ball trade was done with the goal of building sustained success for the Charlotte Hornets to contend for a title down the road.

The Hornets' president of basketball operations met with the media on Saturday to explain the surprising decision to trade one of the franchise's most popular players after the trade became official. The Hornets sent Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three second-round picks and three first-round pick swaps. The deal was part of a four-team deal that included Brooklyn and Chicago.

"These decisions are challenging at times, but when you look at the totality of the season and everything of where we were, it's important to take an honest look in the mirror of where you guys are as a team," Peterson said at the news conference at the Las Vegas summer league. "And that's what I had to do at the end of the season. And it just felt like the goal is never to compete for a play-in spot. The goal isn't to get to the play-in or even the playoffs for one year.

"I've said it plenty of times since I've been here in Charlotte: the goal is to get to the playoffs and stay there for a long time. And eventually contend to compete for championships. Getting Naz Reed when you can get a player of his caliber. And of course, the draft capital and the flexibility just felt like it was something that was able to achieve multiple goals in one transaction."

The trade, which was agreed upon after the NBA draft last month, came as a surprise after Ball helped the Hornets make the second-best turnaround in the NBA last season behind San Antonio. Charlotte won 44 games last season after having just 19 the season before.

The Hornets were 11-23 on Jan. 2 but won 32 of the next 45 games and enjoyed massive wins over the likes of the Knicks, Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets and Celtics. From Jan. 1 to the end of the regular season, the Hornets had the top-ranked offense and fifth-ranked defense in the NBA.

The Hornets beat Miami in the first play-in game before they were crushed by Orlando to miss out on making the playoffs. The Hornets have not made the postseason since 2016 -- the longest playoff drought in the NBA.

It would have been easy for the Hornets to run it back with Ball and their young core of Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

"It's my job to not just look at half of last season or two thirds of last season," Peterson said when asked what he saw in the second half surge that led him to consider trading Ball. "I've been here for a little bit over two years now. So looking at the totality of the picture and also looking at trends along the league. Just making an objective decision in terms of just the timing and being honest with myself of where we really are as it compares to the rest of the league.

"I'll say it every day: LaMelo was tremendous in our run last year. He was extremely impactful and I know he's going to do great in Minnesota. But for the Charlotte Hornets, just felt like it was the right time to execute a trade of that magnitude. We're in a great position because of the talent, the depth of our roster and our flexibility."

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds and shot 36.8% from 3 in 72 regular-season games, his most played since he logged 75 in his second season in 2021-22. Unfortunately for Ball, much of his Hornets career was slowed by injuries as he played a total of 105 games from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

Still, Ball was the most popular player on the roster because of his exciting and unpredictable playing style. Peterson said he understands why some fans are unhappy with the decision to trade the 24-year-old former All-Star and Rookie of the Year.

"I do empathize with the fans and I understand just where they're coming from," Peterson said when asked for his message to the fanbase. "If I'm honest, I love LaMelo. He's a tremendous human being. Of course, he's an enormous talent. He and I have a great relationship.

"But I would hope that they understand that I have the best interest of the Hornets organization. I truly do. And it's not about one year or two years. It's about sustained success and just being objective of where we truly are in our life cycle. I have no doubt that this team we roll out next year and the years to come is going to continue to compete and eventually we'll get there."

Peterson said that the trade did not come as a surprise to Hornets owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. He also said that Ball was not dealt for financial reasons. Ball has three years left on his contract and is eligible to sign a two-year, $119.2 million extension.

"We talk on a regular basis," Peterson said. "We're constantly communicating. So it wasn't just out of the blue like, 'Hey, this is what I want to do. This what I think we should do.' We have a lot of conversations. Fortunately, Gabe and Rick, they're pretty realistic as well in terms of just where we are and where the life cycle is in terms of the organization.

"It wasn't just a spur of the moment [decision]. It was continuous dialogue throughout the season, post-season, consistently just planning, contingency planning, things like that. So I wouldn't say necessarily it was a tough sell. At the end of the day, you do have to make these decisions with conviction."

The franchise will now move forward with Miller and Knueppel, who led the league in 3-pointers made as a rookie, as the focal points. The Hornets also signed Coby White to a three-year, $74-million deal to return. White will try to help fill the Ball void at point guard.

Miller underwent surgery in early May to address left shoulder instability and is expected to make a full recovery. The third-year forward is out indefinitely.

"I've been very, very pleased with the way he's attacking his rehab," Peterson said. "He's in the gym constantly. He knows he has to continue to work on his body and get stronger and he's taken that to heart."

Peterson also made it clear the Hornets want to keep Miller and work out a contract extension.

"I've had conversations with Brandon and his representation," Peterson said. "They know that we want Brandon here for a very, very long time."