Gary Trent Jr. agrees to 4-year, $64M deal to stay with Bucks

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LAS VEGAS -- Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $64 million to remain with Milwaukee Bucks, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

Trent has spent the last two seasons in Milwaukee where he's averaged 9.7 points on 41% shooting (39% from 3), and now earns a massive payday with the franchise. Trent signed for the league minimum in the summer of 2024 and then got a two-year, $7.5 million contract before the start of last season, but he opted out of his player option to become a free agent again.

Trent was drawing interest from several teams, sources told Charania, working through potential sign-and-trade deals with other destinations before he decided to return to Milwaukee.

The Bucks had Trent's bird rights after signing back-to-back deals with Milwaukee. His first year salary will be $15.2 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Trent joins a crowded backcourt mix already in place in Milwaukee. The Bucks traded for Tyler Herro and Caris LeVert, have Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. on the roster and drafted Brayden Burries at No.10 overall.