Sources: Warriors to hire Frank Vogel as associate head coach

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The Golden State Warriors agreed to hire longtime NBA coach Frank Vogel as the associate head coach under Steve Kerr, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, filling the void left by the departing Terry Stotts.

Vogel, 53, has been a head coach for four different franchises spanning 12 total seasons. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020 and took the Indiana Pacers to two conference finals in 2013 and 2014.

Vogel's most recent head coaching stop came in Phoenix during the 2023-24 season, a brief one-year run that ended in a 49-33 record and a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Vogel spent the past two seasons as part of the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff, beginning as a consultant before moving to the front of the bench this past season.

Vogel's hiring is the most high-profile addition to a Warriors' staff that has been undergoing a makeover this offseason. Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse, the team's top two assistants, both departed after the season and longtime assistant Chris DeMarco left in January to become head coach of the New York Liberty.

Vogel is expected to step into a primary role in defensive game-planning. Stackhouse and DeMarco led the defensive effort the previous two seasons.